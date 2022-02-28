10 things most Demon Slayer fans don't know about Kokushibo

Kokushibo is one of the major antagonists in Demon Slayer, who holds the position of Upper-Rank One in the powerful demon organization named 12 Demon Moons. He is also acclaimed for being second in line to the position of strongest demon after Muzan Kibutsuji.

Being a powerful demon, there’s still little known about him. So let’s dive into the facts that most fans didn’t know about Kokushibo in Demon Slayer.

Interesting facts about Kokushibo that fans are unaware of in Demon Slayer

10) Kokushibo is the brother of Yoriichi Tsugikuni

Yoriichi Tsugikuni, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

In his human days, Kokushibo was known by the name Michikatsu Tsugikuni. He is the twin brother of Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the legendary Demon Slayer who is well known for inventing Sun Breathing.

Kokushibo trained and honed his swordsmanship skills under the guidance of Yoriichi and eventually became the second strongest swordsman to exist in the modern era. He always wanted to surpass his brother but alas he never did.

9) Only demon to use Breathing Techniques

Kokushibo demonstrating his Sixth Form of Moon Breathing (Image via Shueisha)

Kokushibo was one of the first Demon Slayers to use Total Concentration. He was unable to master Sun Breathing, so to compensate for that fact, he created Moon Breathing, which is the branch out of the former principle. After turning into a demon, he infused his Blood Demon Art with his breathing technique to make it more formidable.

8) Has an awakened Demon Slayer Mark

Michikatsu's Mark (Image via Shueisha)

Michikatsu used to envy his brother for his natural talents and his exceptional abilities that foreshadowed him his entire life. Yoriichi was born with his Demon Slayer Mark, but Michikatsu awakened his own during swordsmanship training.

Demon Slayer Mark usually comes with a curse that the user will die at the age of 25, but Yoriichi still made it to his old age. Being a demon who is immortal, the curse doesn’t work on Kokushibo.

7) The first Demon Slayer to become a Demon

Kokushibo's human form on the left side, and demonized form on the right (Image via Shueisha)

In the history of Demon Slayer, Michikatsu is the first Demon Slayer to become a demon. Infuriated due to being unable to surpass his brother as well as fearing a predetermined death by awakening his Demon Slayer Mark, he chose to give up his humanity after being convinced by Muzan Kibutsuji.

It took him around three days to transform into a demon as he used to be a breathing technique user.

6) Loyal to Muzan

Loyal to Muzan (Image via Shueisha)

Kokushibo holds immense respect and loyalty towards Muzan and unlike other demons who often time act recklessly, he only works towards fulfilling his master's goals. Apart from other demons, Kokushibo assimilated a heavy dose of Muzan’s blood, which makes him the strongest of all Upper Demons in Demon Slayer.

He killed the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps and presented it as a gift to Muzan, showing his loyalty. Muzan considers Kokushibo his greatest treasure.

5) Can use Transparent World

Kokushibo using his Transparent World technique to see Gyomei's body structure (Image via Shueisha)

After awakening his Demon Slayer Mark, Michikatsu was also able to utilize the Transparent World technique. He became capable of using this technique in continuity without any drawbacks from becoming a demon.

He can effectively decipher his opponents’ attacks with this technique. Kokushibo used Transparent World to see through Gyomei Himejima’s body structure.

4) Possesses an indestructible katana

Kokushibo's Katana (Image via Shueisha)

Unlike other Nichirin blades in Demon Slayer, Kokushibo can create his own katana with a detached appendage of his body. His Katana had a grotesque appearance to it, as it was fleshy and had eyes on it. Kokushibo’s sword is enormous in size and is extremely sharp and durable.

Moreover, if his katana gets destroyed, he can completely regenerate it within seconds, which makes it ultimately indestructible.

3) Lived for more than 400 Years

Kokushibo lived for more than 400 years (Image via Shueisha)

Kokushibo lived from the Sengoku Era to Taisho Era and became the oldest demon in the 12 Demon Moons. During this prolonged lifetime, he refined his swordsmanship skills and developed his Moon Breathing in conjunction with his Blood Demon Art.

2) Has rivaled Akaza

Akaza and Kokushibo (Image via Shueisha)

Akaza carried a hostile attitude towards Kokushibo and challenged him for his position. However, the former lost miserably. Whilst Kokushibo usually devours the demon he defeats, he let Akaza go.

Although he hates Akaza for his impudence towards the hierarchy, he enjoyed sparring with the latter because of the challenge.

1) Muichiro Tokito is a descendant of Kokushibo

Muichiro Tokito encountering Kokushibo for the first time (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mist Hashira of Demon Slayer Corps, Muichiro is a descendant of Kokushibo. This was made apparent after the two first encountered one another. Kokushibo gets amused by his swordsmanship at his age and decides to make him a demon.

He even showed concern while helping dress Muichiro’s amputated hand.

