Demon Slayer season 3 leak shows meeting on the Upper Moons, chaos ensues

On February 5, a clip from Demon Slayer season 3: Swordsmith Village arc was leaked. The animation quality and the voice acting shown in the clip had the fandom in awe and speculations ran rampant. The content of the clip, however, caused tremors among the anime-only viewers.

The Demon Slayer season 3 leak shows the Upper Moons meeting after the events of the Entertainment District arc. This leak marks the first anime appearance of Kokushibo, and the vocal performance of Ryotaro Okiayu has entranced the viewers.

Demon Slayer season 3 leak shows the animosity between Kokushibo, Doma, and Akaza

In the Demon Slayer season 3 leak, the meeting takes place at the Infinity Castle, which was shown once before at the beginning of the Mugen Train arc. The clip shows a segment after the key events of the meeting get over when Akaza gets annoyed by Doma’s antics and beheads him. However, Kokushibo is swift to punish the Upper Rank 3 for his transgression against the Upper Rank 2.

When Doma tries to defend and taunt Akaza in the same breath, Kokushibo reminds the Upper Rank 3 to uphold the hierarchy between the Upper Moons and to challenge Doima for the position of the Upper Rank 2 if he so desires. The clip also shows Hantengu, but the top 3 Upper Moons are the focus of the segment.

Doma and Kokushibo in a recent PV (Image via Shueisha)

Fans had already met Akaza during the Mugen Train arc and Doma at the end of the Entertainment District arc. They have eagerly awaited Kokushibo’s entrance to the series. the clip reveals kokushibo’s six-eyed face as well as his skill as a master swordsman. He is second only to Muzan in power, and later plays one of the most vital roles in the series.

While the top 3 Upper Moons won’t be as present in the Swordsmith Village arc, they are key antagonists of the series and occupy crucial places in the story. The Clip does not show either Muzan or Nakime despite both of them being present in the aforementioned meeting of the Upper Moons. Gyokko isn’t seen either, and Hantengu only appears in one shot.

Demon Slayer season 3 specifics and release dates

The first episode of Demon Slayer season 3 will be coalesced with episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District arc into a movie, which will be specially screened across the world. The film will be part of the Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village world tour.

As the voice of Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae will be a constant part of the world tour. The film is currently being screened in Japanese theaters and will have its first international screening on February 18 at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles.

Demon Slayer season 3 will begin broadcasting and regular simulcasting in April 2023. While no concrete information regarding the release date has been announced, several teasers and trailers have been released. The opening theme song for the season is “Kizuna no Kiseki,” sung by the MAN WITH A MISSION group and singer-songwriter Milet. Hopefully, some new information will be available at the upcoming Anime Japan 2023.

What will One Piece Chapter 1074 feature? Read here.

Poll : 0 votes