JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Steel Ball Run anime adaptation situation, explained

The Steel Ball Run anime will be the new timeline for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, which has no relationship with the first protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Joseph Joester. The story of the Steel Ball Run arc is considered the best-written part of the JBA franchise of all time.

Fans are now looking forward to the adaptation of Steel Ball Run anime, as JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean has ended. Also, the ninth part of the manga, named JoJolands, released its first chapter on February 17, 2023.

The manga of Stone Ball Run is still praised by fans due to its storyline, character designs, and more. News of the Steel Ball Run anime adaptation will likely stir up the internet.

Steel Ball Run anime adaptation release date hasn't been confirmed yet

Fans are still awaiting news regarding the adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Steel Ball Run by Hirohiko Araki and the related production team.

After introducing a new parallel universe in Steel Ball Run anime, JBA fans were hyped up. The Stone Ocean arc has 38 episodes of the anime adaptation, which is streamed on Netflix.

Fans thought the franchise and Netflix would declare an approximate release date for the Steel Ball Run anime adaptation after completing the previous parts. However, there is no solid confirmation regarding the Steel Ball Run arc adaptation.

However, fans should note that the decision to create another season of the Steel Ball Run anime adaptation is not in the hands of Netflix. Ultimately, the decision will be made by David Productions and author Hirohiko Araki.

Why do fans want a JBA: Steel Ball Run anime adaptation?

Fans who didn't read JoJo's Bizarre Adventure part 7 manga will be confused as the Steel Ball Run arc is a completely different timeline from the previous parts. It's a reboot of the JoJo universe.

This arc will showcase the JoJo continuity set in America in 1890 and follow the story of Johnny Joestar, a former horse jockey paralyzed from the waist down.

One day, he has an unexpected encounter with Gyro Zeppeli, a man with magical steel balls that grant Johnny inexplicable powers and the ability to stand once more. Intrigued by the steel balls, Johnny follows Gyro and participates in the Steel Ball Run, a grueling race across America with a grand prize of $50 million.

Stands, a familiar element of the JoJo universe, also appeared in this Steel Ball Run arc. Johnny's Stand, Tusk can rotate his nails and launch them with tremendous force like a gun.

So far, there are 9 parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise. They are as follows:

Part 1: Phantom Blood (1987 - 1988)

Part 2: Battle Tendency (1988 - 1989)

Part 3: Stardust Crusaders (1989 - 1992)

Part 4: Diamond Is Unbreakable (1992 - 1996)

Part 5: Golden Wind (1996 - 1999)

Part 6: Stone Ocean (2000 - 2003)

Part 7: Steel Ball Run (2004 - 2011)

Part 8: JoJolion (2011 - 2021)

Part 9: JoJoLands (2023 - Ongoing)

After completing the 8th part of the JBA franchise, JoJolion, on August 19, 2021, The 9th part, named JoJoLands, started serialization earlier this week in Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine. Fans are already overwhelmed with the first chapter.

Fans adore JBA's unique story and character designs. They must keep their heads up for the news regarding the anime adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime. Till then, they could enjoy reading the latest edition of the story, which just started on February 17, 2023.

