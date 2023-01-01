JoJo's Bizzare Adventure creator Araki's new year art may have shown the JOJOLANDS protagonist

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure creator, author, and illustrator Hirohiko Araki released a special JOJOLANDS-themed illustration celebrating the new year. The illustration features what many fans suspect to be a sneak peek at the character designs for the upcoming series’ protagonist.

However, this is still only a rumor, with the artwork making no specific mention of who the protagonist for JOJOLANDS, the 9th JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure part, will be. Although fans have an idea of who the series’ protagonist could be, no conclusive information has been revealed as of this article’s writing.

Fans suspect protagonist of JOJOLANDS to be a woman or perhaps a character from one of the previous parts

The aforementioned illustration from Hirohiko Araki, shared by the official JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Twitter account, celebrates the new year and the upcoming launch of JOJOLANDS. The illustration features a blue background with pink and black spikes shooting up from the ground, as well as a rabbit seemingly flying through the air.

Written on the rabbit's body is “the JoJo,” while beneath it in alternating pink and orange letters is the word “lands.” These are meant to be combined as a reference to the title of the upcoming ninth part of the series, set to begin serialization on Friday, February 17, 2023, under the Shueisha branch of publications.

Also present on the rabbit’s body is the face of a new and unidentified character, whom many suspect to be the protagonist of the upcoming series. This is further supported by the individual's finger pointing to the word “JoJo” on the rabbit, which is the nickname typically assigned to the protagonists of each of the series’ parts.

In the comment section of the tweet, many fans have expressed their belief that this is indeed the protagonist. Some even suspect it to be a woman, based on the character’s initial appearance and design. Others are theorizing that it may be a character from a previous part in the series, with one popular guess being a man from a memory of Josuke Higashikata seen in Part 8, JoJolion.

This is all speculative, with the only confirmed information for the JOJOLANDS protagonist being that they’re a descendant of Joseph Joestar. This is referencing the Joseph Joestar introduced in JoJolion, rather than the Joseph Joestar from the second part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, called Battle Tendency.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes