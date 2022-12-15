JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 9: JOJOLands receives official release date

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, it was announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 9: JOJOLands, will begin serialization on February 17, 2023. The highly-anticipated announcement comes after a long wait for fans, with Part 8, JoJoLion, having finished its serialization in 2021.

While the final issue of Part 8: JoJolion did confirm that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 9: JOJOLands would eventually come, no further information was made available at that time. Now, fans finally know that the series will return following a year-and-a-half-long hiatus from its most recent publication.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 9: JOJOLands set to tell the tale of Joseph Joestar’s descendants in new universe

In the final issues of JoJolion, fans saw the appearance of the new universe’s Joseph Joestar for the first time. While he played a minor role in JoJolion, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 9: JOJOLands is set to focus on the descendants of Joseph Joestar in the franchise’s new universe.

Hirohiko Araki, the creator, author, and illustrator of all JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure mainline parts, stated as much in an interview in the 2023 issue of the This Mystery is Excellent guidebook. It’s currently unclear if these descendants of Joseph Joestar will be similar in name, appearance, and mannerisms to his descendants in the original universe or if these will be brand-new characters.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 9: JOJOLands will be serialized in Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine, making its debut in the March 2023 issue. The series has been published in the seinen-centric Ultra Jump since 2005, having been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump before this from 1987 to 2004.

The series is centered around the Joestar family, and the adventures of its various members, with each part focused on a new protagonist with the “JoJo” nickname. The series also has two separate universes, with the first ending in Part 6: Stone Ocean and the second beginning in Part 7: Steel Ball Run.

In the first universe, the overarching antagonist was Dio Brando, a man who had plagued the Joestar family for several generations from the late 1800s through 2011. While Dio himself wasn’t the antagonist for all six parts, his actions and philosophies typically influenced the plots of each part and the adversities each JoJo must face in some way.

