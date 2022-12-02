JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 3 marks the end of the fan-favorite JoJo universe

The final episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean were released globally today via Netflix. While this final batch of episodes does obviously bring the Stone Ocean part to an end, it also marks the end of the original JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure universe.

Although an incredibly sad tidbit, many fans are celebrating this ending due to how well JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean wraps up and celebrates the original universe. Without a doubt, it’s one of the greatest send-offs that an anime series could possibly receive, celebrating everything that came before it while also introducing new twists and takes.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Part 3's celebration of the past has fans thankful for how great the series has been overall

The final batch of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean episodes consisted of episodes 25-38, covering several final story arcs such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Sky High, Under World, Heavy Weather, Gravity of the New Moon, C-Moon, and Made in Heaven.

The final batch of episodes primarily details the endeavors of Jolyne Cujoh and her friends to break out of the Green Dolphin Street Prison, in order to chase down Enrico Pucci. Pucci, a disciple of Joestar family enemy Dio Brando (later known as DIO), aims to fulfill a theory that DIO once shared with him about how to recreate heaven.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean has been one of the franchise’s most successful parts in its source-material, manga format, which has seemingly transferred over to the anime as well. If nothing else, fans appear to be especially fond of Stone Ocean because of its ending and how it celebrates all of the previous parts and adventures.

Many viewers have similar feelings about the series as a whole and the final batch of episodes in particular. One of the most well-liked ways that fans are doing this is through the two opening themes used for the final batch and the final episode of the series.

The finale opening of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean is what has particularly caught fans' eyes in that regard. It features the various “JoJo” Joestars who have all come before Jolyne, clearly celebrating the series’ history in the process.

The same can be said for the finale’s ending, which features the smash-hit song “Roundabout” by Yes, which was also used for the series' first two installments, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency.

Fans are understandably emotional about this part in general, given that it marks the end of the JoJo canon as we've come to know it. There are more manga volumes following Stone Ocean, but they are set in a different universe and feature a different cast of characters (even if their names are similar). Steel Ball Run is the next manga chapter in the series, and there have been rumors that it may not be adapted.

While this news is upsetting for fans, it appears to have had no effect on their enjoyment of the series thus far or their declaration of love for it. Without a doubt, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean has brought out the best in fans in terms of their love for and involvement with the overall series.

