JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean finale: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean finale will be released on Thursday, December 1, at 12 AM EST. The final batch of episodes for this smash-hit anime series will see the conclusion of Jolyne Cujoh’s fight against Enrico Pucci, follower of the nefarious DIO. Since episodes have been trickling out all through the year, followers are understandably giddy at the prospect of the series' conclusion.

Unfortunately, fans still have a little bit to wait before the episode's release, with many fans set to see the series release incredibly early in the morning locally. As a result, most fans are likely still a full day away before they can practically begin their binge of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean finale.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean finale.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean finale set to be one of the biggest conclusions to series’ various parts so far

Release date and time, where to watch

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean finale is set to release worldwide at 12 AM PST on Thursday, December 1, 2022. This applies to every region and time zone in the world due to the timing of the release. As a result, fans all over the world can expect the series to premiere on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at varying times.

Furthermore, with the series airing via Netflix rather than first being broadcast on local Japanese television, there will be no delay in streaming availability from the listed release time. As a result, those fans who will be awake and willing to watch the series as soon as its aforementioned release time comes will be able to do so with no expected delay.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean finale is set to release worldwide at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 AM, Thursday, December 1

Eastern Standard Time: 3 AM, Thursday, December 1

Greenwich Mean Time: 8 AM, Thursday, December 1

Central European Time: 9 AM, Thursday, December 1

Indian Standard Time: 1:30 PM, Thursday, December 1

Philippine Standard Time: 4 PM, Thursday, December 1

Japanese Standard Time: 5 PM, Thursday, December 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 5:30 PM, Thursday, December 1

What to expect?

Diavolo Deaths @Diavolo_Deaths if i start watching episode 25 and i see this i’m gonna burn something #StoneOcean if i start watching episode 25 and i see this i’m gonna burn something #StoneOcean https://t.co/q44cJCTwc6

First and foremost, fans will obviously see Jolyne Cujoh and Enrico Pucci finish their fight with one another once and for all. Trailers show Pucci on his way to the Kennedy Space Center, and Jolyne plotting to escape Green Dolphin so that she can catch up to him, so it seems that both have done everything in their power to get ready for this final showdown.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean finale will also likely see the Heaven that Pucci is trying to reach fully realized and explained. That being said, power explanations are sometimes a little lacking for the series, meaning fans should temper their expectations accordingly.

Finally, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean finale may even see Jotaro Kujo return to action with his Stand disc having been returned to him. There’s a moment in one of the more recent trailers where his voice can be heard using Star Platinum: The World, which has led many to suspect he will return. However, he has not been directly seen in any promotional material aside from this short hypothetical cameo.

