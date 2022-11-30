One Piece Chapter 1068 (Raw Scans): The Vegapunks revolt against the World Government as Kuma and Luffy make their moves

One Piece Chapter 1068 raw scans began leaking in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 30. Unfortunately, the full issue’s raw scans are yet to be released as of this article’s writing, with fans currently being treated to certain moments of the issue which serve as highlights.

Ironically, almost every event mentioned by spoilers could serve as a highlight of the issue, emphasizing how complex it is. Nonetheless, the raw scans of One Piece Chapter 1068 that are currently available appear to highlight the issue's most important moments among its plethora of events and information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the currently available One Piece Chapter 1068 raw scans.

One Piece Chapter 1068 raw scans highlight the most significant events, including Kuma’s departure, Lucci and Luffy’s reunion, and more

Raw scans

One Piece Chapter 1068 raw scans begin with the cover story, which sees Caesar Clown and Vinsmoke Judge fighting one another. The flashbacks to their days in MADS together can be seen near the top of the image, but slightly offscreen. Both Caesar and Judge appear to be bruised, implying that they have been fighting for some time.

The next image shows a picture of the real Bartholomew Kuma using his Devil Fruit powers to fly himself to a currently unknown location. In the raw scans, Kuma is still running and ripping tubes and cables off of his body. He then reaches out and hits himself with one of the cables to turn on his powers.

He’s seen being launched in the direction of the sea, suggesting that wherever he’s going, it’s quite far away. Monkey D. Dragon, who has seemingly been chasing him all this time, watches this occur in disbelief. He says something here, but without a translated version, it’s currently impossible to tell what his words are.

The next pair of One Piece Chapter 1068 raw scans somewhat jump ahead in the issue, showing a transformed Rob Lucci using his Rokuogan on Vegapunk Atlas. The impact seems incredibly jarring to Atlas, whose hair begins sticking up on its ends. The onomatopoeia present on the page also indicates the attack to be quite a powerful and effective one.

This is seemingly confirmed in the next image, which sees Atlas with half of her face badly cracked and broken, to the point where one of her eyes is now defunct. Lucci then jumps at her once more, seemingly preparing to use the Rokuogan. It’s possible that this panel came before the previous one, but we can't say this for sure.

Seemingly immediately after his fight with Vegapunk Atlas ends, One Piece Chapter 1068 raw scans see Lucci look up and witness Luffy, Chopper, Jinbe, and Bonney run by him. Both groups seem to notice each other here, with each having a dialogue bubble that uses a similar character.

The final raw scan image for the issue that is currently available sees Luffy and Lucci lock eyes, and being surprised to have met each other once again. They each appear to say something before the chapter ends, as both the initial and additional spoilers for the issue had indicated.

