JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R - Every character style, explained

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is the hotly-anticipated HD re-release of a cult-classic fighting game based on Hirohiko Araki's beloved manga and anime. The game pits more than fifty fan favorites from the franchise's nearly 35-year history in unique one-on-one battles in distinct arenas.

Anyone with even a passing interest in Araki's long-running opus knows that the franchise comes in parts. With the conclusion of Part Eight last year, the game had a ton of material to pull from. Each JoJo part could be a fresh story, and with new parts often come unique combat systems.

The unique character types in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R adapts characters and narrative elements from Phantom Blood all the way through to JoJolion. Characters from different parts often handle fight scenes much differently, resulting in many unique types.

Stand

As fans would guess, the vast majority of characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R use the Stand style. These characters use the trademark floating spirits to access a massive variety of unique powers.

From traditional "punch ghosts" like Jotaro's Star Platinum and Dio's The World, to more bizarre picks like Narancia's Aerosmith, Stands cover a lot. Almost every character from any part beyond Stardust Crusaders uses a Stand.

Ripple

Before Araki came up with Stands, JoJo communicated its fight scenes through the mystical inner energy known as Hamon. Known in English as The Ripple, this power is wielded by mighty martial artists to slay vampires.

Ripple-style characters don't have a Stand to call out and fight alongside them. Instead, they charge their attacks with the distinct glowing energy that defines their fighting style. Johnathan, Will and Caesar Zepelli, Lisa Lisa, and both versions of Joseph use The Ripple.

Mounted

Steel-Ball Run, JoJo's seventh part, concerns a long and important horse race that spans the United States. As such, almost all of the Part Seven characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R have the option to fight on horseback.

At the push of a button, mounted characters can summon a full-size horse into the arena and mount up. This turns their normals into horse attacks, granting them immense mobility and reach. There are three mounted characters, Johnny, Gyro, and Diego.

Vampirism

The devs created a new style for a character as important as Dio Brando. The natural powers of being a vampire are exclusive to Dio and one of his lackeys.

The Dio of parts One and Three uses vampirism, which allows him the ability to drain blood from enemies to regain health. Vanilla Ice also shares the vampire trait, but both he and Dio are hybrids between vampirism and Stand styles.

Pillar Men

Eisidisi, Wamuu, and Kars use a unique fighting style that makes the best of their physiological superiority. Since all three characters have vastly different powers, there isn't a lot in common across the style.

In the original release, the three Pillar Men used three styles, each of which ended with Mode. They've been combined into one style, with all the unique gifts a player would expect of their presence.

Baoh Armed Phenomenon

The final two styles in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R are exclusive to single characters. This one even contains the name of its sole user.

Baoh is the hero of Araki's 1984 series Baoh: The Visitor, and he appears in the fighting game as a fun callback for long-time fans. His powers allow him to become a bioweapon with arm-blades, acid, and electrical powers.

Ogre Street

As part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R's HD remaster, the fan-favorite character Robert E. O. Speedwagon joins the cast. He does so with a fighting style that's totally unique to him.

Speedwagon fights with a street-brawler style and wields a massive hammer. However, his greatest weapons are his allies. Speedwagon brings Kenpo Fighter and Tattoo to do some of his dirty work for him, making him even more unique amongst the cast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul