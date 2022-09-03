Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Baoh guide - How to utilize the Baoh Armed Phenomenon

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R has 50 characters, with some being far more powerful than the others. While Ikuro Hashizawa, perhaps better known as Baoh, may not be in everyone’s top-tier, he has the potential to absolutely smash through any foe coming his way.

While Ikuro Hashizawa is a little on the higher side for difficulty and has weak defenses, his damage more than makes up for that. Those who can master the Baoh Armed Phenomenon have the potential to secure many victories with him.

Who is Ikuro Hashizawa in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R?

What makes Baoh stand out in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R? He is not a Jojo’s character! He’s designed in a much different way, and doesn’t have a Stand, Hamon, or any of those powers the various Jojo’s characters have.

Created by Hirohiko Araki, creator of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Baoh comes from an earlier work of his, Baoh: The Visitor. In this manga, Ikuro Hashizawa becomes the powerful bioweapon Baoh, and while the manga has not reached the same heights as Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, it does have a following.

Ikuro Hashizawa starts off in, and stays in the Baoh form during combat in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. It has a few powerful attacks to make him stand out. But what is good and bad about The Visitor?

Pros:

Fastest move-speed in the game, can even punish backwards jumps

Powerful mixups, capable of throwing many opponents off guard

Tons of damage, especially against the wall, or with Rotation Cancel

Cons:

Incredibly low health (850), making him a glass cannon

Susceptible to unbreakable throws and command throws

His combos are incredibly complex, requiring very high execution and skill-level

Gameplan with Baoh in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

When it comes to executing ideal combos for Baoh, he is among the hardest in the entire game. He demands perfect execution, with lengthy combos. However, the reward is that he has combos that can hit for over 600 damage. On top of that, his ultimate, “Time to cover up that stench!” can also cut health bars in half.

He has enormous damage potential and is an incredibly aggressive character. His Medium “Baoh Hardened Saber” is an amazing way to cross-up opponents at the right range. He leaps over them and strikes, leaving foes vulnerable to potential combos.

He also has enormous amounts of movement potential. Thanks to Astonishing Leap, he can perform high, awkward jumps at strange angles. This allows him to set up rush-down combos, or perhaps get out of the way of incoming damage.

He also has Scent of Murder, which activates after certain moves. It allows him to have a wider window for Stylish Evades, while his opponents are in a powered-up state.

Baoh’s only other real defense is blocking, and with as little HP as he has, you do not want to be stuck blocking forever. He has ranged attacks, incredibly strong rushing attacks, a solid throw, and powerful Heart Heat Gauge moves.

He also regenerates! At certain intervals in a fight, Baoh starts to regain health in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, thanks to Baoh Armed Phenonemon. For .25 bars of Heart Heat Gauge, he can also use This is Baoh! as his Style.

It adds Super Armor to the next skill you use, offering a way to be even more aggressive than before. He may not have a Stand, but he's still useful in a fight.

Who to Assist with?

That’s a tricky subject. On a personal level, this writer prefers trap Assists like Jolyne Cujoh, since that can help deal just enough damage to start being aggressive. The trap wall she creates can be popped behind a foe, pushing them back into it and allowing for creative combos to kick off.

Final Thoughts on Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’s Baoh

Unfortunately, Baoh may not be considered a very high-tier character. He has a strange, fun gimmick, and his combos are a lot of fun to pull off once they have been mastered. He can deal tons of damage, but cannot take a beating himself.

He is great for players like those off-meta powerhouses in fighting games, but are also familiar enough with anime fighters to understand and practice lengthy, challenging combos. Not everyone playing Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R player is going to want that, and that is perfectly fine.

Baoh is a low-tier character with a lot of heart, and a genuinely satisfying presence and moveset.

