Countdown to Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4

After the battle between the demon slayers and Upper Moon 4 Hantengu began in the previous episode, fans have been left anticipating the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4. The upcoming episode is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The previous episode saw Haganezuka take the sword Tanjiro and Kotetsu found within Yoriichi Type Zero to clean away the rust that had formed over it. Meanwhile, Tanjiro was given another sword. Later in the episode, Upper Moon 4 Hantengu attacked the Swordsmith Village as Tanjro, Tokito, Nezuko, and Genya started fighting him and his forms.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 release will resume the battle between the demon slayers and Hantengu

Release date and time, where to watch

Muichiro Tokito as seen in the Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, titled Thank You, Tokito, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST.

The upcoming episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:15 am, Sunday, April 30

Central Standard Time: 9:15 am, Sunday, April 30

Eastern Standard Time: 10:15 am, Sunday, April 30

British Standard Time: 3:15 pm, Sunday, April 30

Central European Time: 4:15 pm, Sunday, April 30

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 pm, Sunday, April 30

Philippine Standard Time: 10:15 pm, Sunday, April 30

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:45 am, Sunday, April 30

The anime is set to be released on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4?

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4, titled Thank You, Tokito, fans can expect Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito to successfully rescue Kotetsu from a fish-like demon. This could help Muichiro learn more about people's emotions and how it benefits one to help others when in need.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 could also feature Nezuko and Genya together fighting Hantengu's forms after Tanjiro was dropped in the forest and Tokito was blown away by the demon. While Genya got pierced in the previous episode, there is a good chance that he might have saved himself using some secret technique. Meanwhile, Tanjiro could try to collect himself and think of a way to defeat the demon without helping it split up into more forms.

Recap of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3

Muichiro Tokito and Kamado Tanjiro as seen in the Demon Slayer season 3 (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3, titled A Sword from Over 300 Years Ago, saw Tanjiro and Kotetsu finding a sword within the Yoriichi Type Zero. Upon witnessing the same, Haganezuka took it upon himself to get the sword clean by removing all the rust from it. Meanwhile, he handed Tanjiro the sword he had forged.

Later, Tanjiro Kamado and Muichiro Tokito were approached by Upper Moon 4 Hantengu. Although the Mist Hashira managed to slice its neck, the demon split into two, adding to their troubles. While Muichiro was blown away and Tanjro was carried to the forest, Genya and Nezuko were left to fight the demons. However, when Muichiro was returning back to the location, he spotted Kotetsu in danger and decided to help him.

