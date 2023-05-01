Demon Slayer: How many clones does Hantengu actually have? Explained

The latest episodes of the Demon Slayer anime have seen the situation at the Swordsmith Village progress from bad to worse. While one of the Upper Six Twelve Kizuki is busy conjuring up a number of grotesque and dangerous monsters, another has just split himself up into several additional clones of himself.

The latter Kizuki is none other than Hantengu, whose original form is best described as a grotesque old man with discolored skin and a massive lump on his head. However, as Demon Slayer fans have seen in recent episodes, this is far from his only form, let alone the multitude of powers he’s able to wield.

Now, many are wondering just what’s in store for Tanjiro and his friends if this is the signature power of one of their enemies. Furthermore, Demon Slayer fans are wondering if there’s any limit to the clones Hantengu can make. Thankfully, there is an answer to this important question.

Warning: Heavy spoilers for season 3 below.

Demon Slayer season 3 setting Tanjiro and Co. up for major battle against a multi-faceted, multiplying enemy

How many clones does Hantengu actually have, explained

The question of how many clones Demon Slayer’s Hantengu can make is one which is somewhat difficult to answer. Technically speaking, the answer is four, these being the ones viewers have seen in the third season so far. These are Sekido, the manifestation of Hantengu’s anger, Karaku, his pleasure, Aizetsu, his sorrow, and Urogi, his joy.

Beyond Hantengu and his four clones, there exist two additional forms which aren’t technically his clones. These are Zohakuten, who is a manifestation of Hantengu’s hatred, and Urami, who is a manifestation of his resentment. The former is a result of the four clones all fusing together, while the latter is essentially just a larger version of Hantengu with an angry expression and a different kanji imprint on his tongue.

Thus, Demon Slayer’s Hantengu exists in one body that can create four clones. However, between these five entities, there are seven forms in total which they can take, although only four of these are considered to be clones of Hantengu, with Zohakuten being a different form of the clones and Urami being a different form of Hantengu himself.

To further differentiate these different forms, each but Zohakuten is given a kanji imprint on their tongue. Hantengu’s reads as “fear,” Sekido’s as “anger,” Karaku’s as “pleasure,” Aizetsu’s as “sorrow,” Urogi’s as “joy,” and Urami’s as “resentment.” The reason for Zohakuten not having a kanji imprint on his tongue is likely due to him being an amalgamation of several others who already represent various emotional states.

Hantengu is able to create these clones, as well as presumably access his various forms, through his Blood Demon Art. A Blood Demon Art is a special supernatural ability or technique that powerful, high-ranking demons can achieve. Each is unique to its owner, unlike the shared abilities of regeneration, flesh morphing, extrasensory perception, and others, among all demons in Demon Slayer.

In summation

Technically speaking, Hantengu can only create four clones of himself through his Blood Demon Art. However, the creation of his clones through his Blood Demon Art seemingly allows him to access two additional forms he otherwise wouldn’t be able to. At the very least, the Zohakuten form would be impossible to achieve without possession of said Blood Demon Art and clones.

