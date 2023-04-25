10 Demon Slayer characters Hangentu can obliterate instantly

The third season of Demon Slayer features two primary antagonists; one of them is the Upper Moon 4 demon, Hantengu, who is tasked with killing everyone inside the Swordsmith Village. The battle between the demons and the demon hunters has begun, and the fanbase is aching to see their favorite Hashiras in action.

This is a good time to revisit some of the characters in the series and understand how they would fare against the Upper Moon 4 demon. Since the manga has completed its run, it’ll give us a fair idea of how strong each character in the series is.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga. Additionally, the thoughts reflected in this article are purely those of the author, which may be subjective in nature.

Demon Slayer: Zenitsu and 9 other characters that would lose to Hantengu

1) Zenitsu

Zenitsu Agatsuma might be one of the fastest non-Hashira demon hunters in the series, but there is no way someone like him would be able to keep up with an Upper Moon. He also struggled quite a bit against Daki and Gyutaro. It took the collective efforts of Tengen (Sound Hashira), Inosuke, Tanjiro, and Zenitsu to kill them. They would all have succumbed to their injuries if not for Nezuko.

Given that he barely managed to stay alive against the Upper Moon 6, it is unlikely that he would be able to keep up with Hantengu. While some might bring up Kaigaku, who was the new Upper Moon 6, it is important to note that this demon nearly didn’t have the experience that Daki and Gyutaro had. Hantengu is eons ahead of this demon as well.

2) Tanjiro

Demon Slayer is one of the series where the main character isn’t overpowered. Tanjiro Kamado doesn’t single-handedly defeat strong demons and he always relies on his comrades’ help. It took the collective efforts of Mitsuri, Genya, Nezuko and Tanjiro to beat Hantengu.

If he had to take on every single avatar of Hantengu’s, he wouldn’t last long on the battlefield. Despite Tanjiro’s ability to perform the Breath of the Sun, he would not be able to take on the Upper Moon 4 demon by himself.

3) Mitsuri

Mitsuri Kanroji, aka the Love Hashira, activated her Demon Slayer Mark and still couldn’t beat Hantengu on her own. That doesn’t take away from the fact that she is an incredibly powerful demon hunter who has raw strength that is comparable to Gyomei Himejima.

However, dealing with all of Hantenu’s avatars and their unique skill sets would be too much for Mitsuri to handle. That being said, her contribution to Hantengu’s death in the Demon Slayer series was paramount to say the least.

4) Inosuke

Our rugged mountain boy is brilliant in combat, but he doesn’t stand a chance against any of the Upper Moon demons, let alone Hantengu. Inosuke’s fighting style is quite unique since he mimicks wild animals. He is flexible, strong, and quite explosive, but he doesn’t even have the Demon Slayer Mark.

Inosuke also struggled quite a bit against the Upper Moon 6 demons, placing him on a similar skill level as Zenitsu. The difference in the abilities is huge and therefore, Hantengu would be able to obliterate Inosuke with ease.

5) Genya

Genya Shinazugawa is a unique demon hunter in the sense that he doesn’t use a blade as his primary weapon. He uses a Nichirin shotgun and can consume demon flesh in order to gain their abilities temporarily. However, Hantengu’s durability is ridiculously high, and this could be witnessed when Genya takes on one of Hantengu’s avatars.

Each avatar of Hantengu’s has unique Blood Demon Art which would be too much for Genya to handle since he doesn’t possess the reflexes and speed to counter it consistently.

6) Tengen

Tengen Uzui was the prime protagonist of the Entertainment District arc in the Demon Slayer series. He utilizes his sharp hearing to gauge the opponent’s movements and counters it accordingly. It took everything he had to beat Daki and Gyutaro, and he also relied on Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke’s help.

Since Hantengu is an Upper Moon 4, he would be way stronger compared to Daki and Gyutaro. Therefore, one can conclude that Tengen Uzui would not last long against Hantengu.

7) Nezuko

Nezuko is an exceptionally strong demon when she undergoes a particular transformation. This transformation heightens her senses and increases her physical abilities, but she also runs the risk of going berserk.

Even in this state, she doesn’t stand a chance against Hantengu, since she barely managed to keep up with Daki. Among Daki and Gyutaro, the former is the weaker one. Hantengu is leagues Nezuko and he would destroy her instantly if the two fought against each other in the Demon Slayer series.

8) Murata

Murata is arguably one of the weakest members of the Demon Slayer Corps. We were first introduced to this character in the Mount Nagatumo arc. He was barely able to keep up with Rui’s underlings.

The latter himself was far stronger than Murata, and this demon was a Lower Rank 5. Hantengu, on the other hand, is an Upper Moon 4, which means he would obliterate Murata in the blink of an eye.

9) Kanao

Kanao Kocho is a crucial character in the Demon Slayer series, and she contributed during the fight against Doma. She capitalized on Shinobu’s sacrifice and took Inosuke’s help to kill the Upper Moon 2 demon. But that doesn’t put her on the same level simply because this would not have been possible without Shinobu’s sacrifice.

The latter ensured that there was enough poison within her that it would weaken Doma when she was consumed. Therefore, credit cannot be given solely to Kanao. Despite her talent, she wouldn’t last long against Hantengu who has numerous clones with unique Blood Demon Art abilities.

10) Shinobu

Shinobu is considered the weakest Hashira in the Demon Slayer series. In that sense, she doesn’t even possess enough strength to slice a demon’s head off. However, she utilizes poison and laces the tip of the sword with it. This, in turn, kills demons. She doesn’t stand a chance against the likes of Hantengu.

However, she could potentially weaken the demon in a manner similar to the way she weakened Doma. But she would not be able to beat Upper Moon 4 by herself. Hantengu’s durability and Blood Demon Art will be more than sufficient to take her down.

