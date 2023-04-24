Hantengu's clones are taking over the Demon Slayer fandom and with good reason

In Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3, Hantengu and Gyokko initiate their attack on the Swordsmith Village. The main characters of the arc - Tanjiro, Muichiro Tokito, and Genya - play important roles in battling Hantengu, Upper Moon Four, and his Blood Demon Art, which lets him split into several different forms.

Episode 3 focused on showcasing Hantengu's abilities as he split into four different forms, easily holding his own against the heroes. The episode has got fans excited to see more of Hantengu's abilities, with hype for his clones taking over Twitter and other social media platforms.

Hantengu's clones in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 leave fans in awe

On Twitter, fans have been hyped with the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3. Here, fans finally got to see Upper Moon Four Hantengu in action, displaying his powerful Blood Demon Art, which makes him capable of splitting up into several different demon forms, each with a specific set of abilities.

In episode 3, Hantengu was split into four different forms: Sekido (Anger), Karaku (Joy), Aizetsu (Sorrow), and Urogi (Pleasure). Each of these forms is based on a primal emotion and has a personality similar to the emotion it ebodies. Sekido is always angry, Karaku shows joy at little things, Aizetsu feels sorrow seeing how weak the Demon Slayers are, while Urogi is jovial and giddy.

Fans were amazed to see the power of Hantengu clones in episode 3 as one of them easily managed to blast away Mist Hashira with his Tengu fan. The three other clones were effective as well, paralyzing Tanjiro with a lightning attack and knocking him out with a sonic scream. Additionally, Genya Shinazugawa was seen in this episode being impaled by Aizetsu.

Twitter is being overrun with fans fawning over the design and the intensity of Hantengu clones, with many amazed at the stark difference between the demon's original form and his other clones.

As it happens, the overwhelming majority of tweets regarding episode 3 right now are about Hantengu's clones being hot and a fan service from Ufotable.

The aforementioned tweets encapsulate the emotions of Demon Slayer fandom, with Twitter flooding with posts appreciating Hantengu clones. On the other hand, Ufotable did a great job animating the clones, with their appearance being complemented by stellar animation and top notch voice acting.

Interestingly, fans are currently ranking Hantengu's clones even higher than Upper Moon Two Doma in terms of popularity and hype, which shows how good episode 3 was. In the span of a single episode, Hantengu's clones have managed to make the entire fandom fall in love with them and their twisted powers.

