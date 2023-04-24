Hantengu & his 4 forms in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3, explained

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 was released on April 23, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST, generating massive hype among fans worldwide. The episode featured the infiltration of the Swordsmith Village by two Upper Rank demons, with Tanjiro and his companions taking on Upper Rank Four, Hantengu.

Following the attack by the Demon Slayers, Hantengu was divided into four distinct demon entities. Utilizing his formidable Blood Demon Arts, he effortlessly withstood the efforts of Tokito, Genya, Nezuko, and Tanjiro, while also infliciting damage on them with his wide range of abilities.

The four forms of Hantengu highlighted in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 saw Hantengu use his Blood Demon Art, which allowed him to split into several different forms. Each of these forms is based on one of the four primal emotions of joy, anger, sorrow, and pleasure. The personality and behavior of each form is akin to that of his primal emotions, with all of them having their unique set of abilities as well.

The forms displayed in episode 3 are: Hantengu (Fear), Sekido (Anger), Karaku (Joy), Aizetsu (Sorrow), and Urogi (Pleasure). However, there are still two forms of Hantengu left to be revealed in the anime. These two forms are based on primal emotions of hate and resentment.

Listed below are the abilites of each of Hantengu's forms displayed in the anime so far.

Hantengu (Fear) : This is the main form of the Upper Rank Four demon and has incredible durability and speed, making it harder to inflict damage on him.

Sekido (Anger) : This form has a staff that it uses to conjure lighting and thunder attacks on opponents, paralyzing them with its power.

Karaku (Joy) : This form has of a Tengu fan that the demon uses to create powerful gusts of wind that can decimate buildings and blow people away long distances.

Aizetsu (Sorrow) : This form has the capability to make long spears that can extend and shrink at will, making this demon capable of thrust attacks.

Urogi (Pleasure): This form has wings and bird talons and looks like a harphy while also being capable of producing powerful sonic screams.

Episode 3 and Hantengu's four forms

Demon Slayers season 3 episode 3 saw Hantengu make his first move, while Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Tanjiro were conversing in a room.

While talking, they notice movement behind the doors, following which Hantengu crawled into the room. Without anyone sensing, Hantengu entered the room crying, which assured Tanjiro that he was an Upper Rank Demon.

Hantengu quickly avoided being hit by Tokito's attack and fell to the ceiling, where he begged the Demon Slayer not to harm him. However, with the combined effort of Tanjiro and Nezuko, Tokito managed to slice the demon's head off. As a result, Hantengu's decapitated head spawned a new body, with his currently beheaded body sprouting a new head as well.

One of Hantengu's bodies waved his Tengu fan at Tokito as he rushed to attack, violently blasting the Mist Hashira out of the room. Tanjiro managed to hold onto the wreckage of the room with the help of Nezuko, finding himself in front of the demon's two split forms, Sekido (Anger) and Karaku (Joy).

Karaku asked Sekido about his enjoyment at seeing Tokito being sent off flying, to which the demon replied with anger and negativity, attacking and paralyzing Tanjiro with a lightning attack from his staff. This is when Genya blasted Karaku's head off with his Nichirin gun and chopped Sekido's head with his Nichirin sword.

This, however, led to the severed heads splitting into two different forms yet again, Urgoi (Pleasure) and Azietsu (Sorrow). When Tanjiro was lifted in the air by Urogi and was being flown away, he saw Genya being impaled by Aizetsu, who lamented at how weak the Demon Slayers were. While in the air, Tanjiro amputated Urgoi's leg before being knocked out by his sonic scream and falling to the ground.

