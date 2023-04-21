Demon Slayer: Why does Sumiyoshi look like Tanjiro? Connection explained

The Swordsmith Village arc in Demon Slayer season 3 re-introduced the lives of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Hashiras, and the demons. The anime's plot is typically uncomplicated, with few significant turns. However, some people might find it difficult to understand the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc, especially with the portrayal of a Tanjiro look-alike.

Tanjiro and his companions were unconscious for a protracted period of time after engaging in bloody combat in the Entertainment District. In addition, Tanjiro had been bedridden for three consecutive months. While unconscious, he saw Yoriichi with a person who resembled Tanjiro's elder self. Surprisingly though, it was a man by the name of Sumiyoshi and not Tanjiro's future self.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Who is Sumiyoshi and how is he related to Tanjiro in Demon Slayer?

وكج @Wakjaaa

Top right = Tanjiro's ancestor Sumiyoshi

Bottom left = Michikatsu Tsugikuni/ Kokushibo (Upper Moon 1)

Bottom right = Yoriichi Tsugikuni



*Kokushibo and Yoriichi were twin brothers

**Yoriichi and Sumiyoshi were friends

Top left = Tanjiro's Father Tanjuro
Top right = Tanjiro's ancestor Sumiyoshi
Bottom left = Michikatsu Tsugikuni/ Kokushibo (Upper Moon 1)
Bottom right = Yoriichi Tsugikuni
*Kokushibo and Yoriichi were twin brothers
**Yoriichi and Sumiyoshi were friends

The renowned Demon Slayer Yoriichi Tsugikuni, who had effortlessly defeated Muzan, the monster that had terrorized humanity for generations, was introduced in Tanjiro's vivid dreams. Here, the ancestor of the Kamado family, Sumiyoshi, was also seen. Even though Sumiyoshi passed away long ago, his lineage continued to tie him to the Kamado family, carrying on his legacy.

Fans have speculated that Sumiyoshi's newborn child, whose identity is unknown, might be Tanjiro's father. However, this is untrue because Yoriichi and Sumiyoshi lived hundreds of years before Tanjiro and his father, Tanjuru. Sumiyoshi's wife, Suyako, and his daughter Sumire (who was not mentioned in the episode) were also introduced in the series' first episode.

シャーリの夢女 @lilyscarlet141 Kamado Sumiyoshi is a true MVP in Demon Slayer.

Without Sumiyoshi,Yoriichi won't smile again like he used to be.without Sumiyoshi,Tanjiro can't defeat Muzan Kamado Sumiyoshi is a true MVP in Demon Slayer.Without Sumiyoshi,Yoriichi won't smile again like he used to be.without Sumiyoshi,Tanjiro can't defeat Muzan https://t.co/QEU5f3Bzw3

At the beginning of Demon Slayer's third season, an image of a Tanjiro-like man greeting an unknown stranger in his home while apologizing because his wife and child are asleep was shown.

The man tells him not to worry and says that he shouldn't be accepting free food from him, but Sumiyoshi rejects that and says that the unidentified man saved him and his family and is therefore always welcome in his home. He concludes by saying that even though he is just an ordinary coal burner, he will pass on the guest's narrative to all future generations because the guest does not have any children.

Sumiyoshi's fighting technique, ability and powers

shean @aonarans

Sumiyoshi, the ancestor of the Kamado family & a friend to Yoriichi.

Tanjuro, the father of Tanjiro. Demon Slayer @KimetsuDaily Anime : Demon Slayer Anime : Demon Slayer https://t.co/UpoRlf5nel Yoriichi, the strongest demon slayer in the kny history.Sumiyoshi, the ancestor of the Kamado family & a friend to Yoriichi.Tanjuro, the father of Tanjiro. twitter.com/KimetsuDaily/s… Yoriichi, the strongest demon slayer in the kny history.Sumiyoshi, the ancestor of the Kamado family & a friend to Yoriichi.Tanjuro, the father of Tanjiro. twitter.com/KimetsuDaily/s…

The two characters were good friends, and Yoriichi even protected Sumiyoshi from an evil demon's vengeance. Sumiyoshi memorized and practiced all the techniques under Yoriichi's direction after spending years attentively seeing the Demon Slayer execute the Sun Breathing technique.

Hinokami Kagura was last passed down by Tanjiro's father to him. The method is passed down through a traditional ceremony that involves dancing from dusk till dawn as an offering to the Fire God. The twelve sections of this dance are performed repeatedly from dusk until dawn in order to ward off dangers and illnesses.

The Hinokami Kagura breathing method enables the practitioner to dance nonstop without ever being exhausted as if they could dance indefinitely. Yoriichi also handed Sumiyoshi his earrings, which were also passed down through the next generations. The earrings ultimately became a symbol of fear as it struck fear with Demon King Muzan, who, upon seeing Tanjiro's earrings, was reminded of the horror that was inflicted on him by Yoriichi, the original wearer of the earrings. Moreover, history would repeat itself as Muzan would be defeated by Tanjiro.

While the manga has ended, the anime is currently in its third season, with three episodes already out. For those who wish to catch up on the future events, Demon Slayer can be read on MangaPlus and Viz Media, while fans can catch up to the episodes on Crunchyroll.

