What period is Demon Slayer set in? Timeline explored

There are many aspects of Demon Slayer that fans appear to have liked, making it one of the best Shonen anime series. The studio's breathtaking aesthetics are one of the main factors in this series' success. Fans noticed that many of the visual components on the screen were either directly or tangentially tied to Japanese culture.

The Yukatas and Kimonos that the characters are depicted in are of Japanese origin. The majority of the Demon Slayer Corps members wield Japanese swords called katana, and some of the locations depicted in the anime are in Japan. It is safe to conclude that the series has minimal fidelity to the Japanese components featured in the Demon Slayer series.

Demon Slayer borrows from traditional Japanese culture and that is evident by noticing the very design choices, attire, weapons, technology and land in the manga and anime. However, for fans unfamiliar with Japanese history, it might be slightly more difficult to place when exactly all the events took place.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Looking at the era in which Demon Slayer is set in

1) Heian Period

When Muzan, the main antagonist of Demon Slayer, was a human, he was receiving treatment for a condition that appeared to be fatal during this time. Muzan killed his doctor in the end since he got no results.

He soon evolved into a demon and began devouring people. He couldn't take the chance of dying from exposure to sunshine. This was a side effect of the doctor's inadequate care for him.

The dates of Muzan's beginnings range from 794 to 1185. This era began with the relocation of Japan's capital to Heian-Kyo, or present-day Kyoto, by the 50th emperor.

The country's culture began to mature and flourish during this time, and Chinese influence began to decline. Another Japanese script, in addition to Katakana, was created about this time.

2) Sengoku Period

The series focused on Yoriichi and Michikatsu Tsukiguni during this time. The best swordsman in Demon Slayer is Yoriichi. He also invented the breathing techniques that subsequent Corps members used to keep up with some of the most vicious demons in the series.

The Onin War, which started in 1467, marked the beginning of this time period. Japan ended its status as a Chinese Tributary state during this time. This time period was modeled after China's Warring States Period by Japanese historians. The three warlords Tokugawa Ieyasu, Oda Nobunaga, and Toyotomi Hideyoshi are regarded as the Three Great Unifiers of Japan for their gradual unification of the country.

3) Taisho Period

Most of the action takes place during the Taisho Period (1912–1926), during which Muzan was eventually vanquished. During this time, characters like Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu were created. In this timeline, every Upper and Lower Moon monster was likewise vanquished. The efforts of many generations of demon hunters culminated in this period.

All the major events, including Tanjiro's quest for revenge and saving his sister, the battle with Daki and Gyutaro, the events of the Swordsmith Village Arc and the final concluding battle with Muzan all occur in this period.

Emperor Taisho's reign corresponded with the Taisho period, an important time in Japanese history. During this time, Japan's political landscape became more liberal, and democratic parties gained power.

