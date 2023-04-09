Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1: Muzan summons the Upper Moons to the Infinity Castle, Tanjiro meets the Love Hashira at the Swordsmith Village

As the most hyped anime episode to hit screens in April, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 revisits Koyoharu Gotouge's world of demons and hashiras. The new episode dropped at 11:15 pm JST on Sunday, 23 March, and introduced viewers to the first glimpse of the secluded and mysterious Swordsmith Village, which Tanjiro visited after his battle with Upper Moon Daki and Gyutaro.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 featured the first introduction to the Swordsmith Village arc, which is set to cover chapters 98 to 127 of the manga. Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime, as such, will feature the incidents of this arc from episode 45 onwards.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 highlights

Muzan summons the Upper Moons

Esta❄️ @knyesta Demon Slayer season 3 started off with an absolute bang. The Upper Moon Meeting was a visual masterpiece, beautifully emphasizing the ominous presences of the UMs and unveiling its biggest one with a breathtaking show of pure intensity. i physically can’t wait for the rest Demon Slayer season 3 started off with an absolute bang. The Upper Moon Meeting was a visual masterpiece, beautifully emphasizing the ominous presences of the UMs and unveiling its biggest one with a breathtaking show of pure intensity. i physically can’t wait for the rest😭 https://t.co/UIGp7VDTpU

After the defeat of Daki and Gyutaro by Tanjiro and his gang, Muzan summons the other Upper Moons to Infinity Castle in order to strategize their next moves. None of the upper demons is fond of each other, and this episode makes that abundantly clear through the interesting dynamics envisioned on screen.

The conflict in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 is immediately thrust into view when Upper Moon Three Akaza feels a hand on his shoulder from Upper Moon Two. Doma says he does not want to lose any of his "dear companions." Akaza commands Doma to remove his hand, and when he doesn't, punches him severely. Doma, who has recovered quickly from the hit, enrages the tattooed Demon by kindly asking Akaza if she's become stronger since their last encounter.

Esta❄️ @knyesta THE KING! KOKUSHIBO’S LONG AWAITED ANIME ENTRANCE TO THE DEMON SLAYER ANIME THE KING! KOKUSHIBO’S LONG AWAITED ANIME ENTRANCE TO THE DEMON SLAYER ANIME https://t.co/UUDCs59Ns6

The Biwa Demon finally reveals that Higher Rank 1 had arrived first, shocking Akaza, who saw his silent companion. Muzan noted that Gyutaro was deceased as each member of the Upper Rank reacted to their leader's entrance in silence. Doma expressed regret for Gyutaro's failure and wondered what penalty Muzan would impose. The legendary Demon rejected all of them because he knew Higher Rank 6 would be defeated beforehand in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1.

He added that he had no expectations of them, which Doma questioned because he didn't think he had ever fallen short of his master's standards, as the Ubuyashiki family had not yet been slaughtered and the Blue Spider Lily had not yet been located. He proceeded to disband them and send them on their respective missions after demanding suicidal devotion from his inferiors.

Tanjiro meets the Love Hashira and the Mist Hashira

Tanjiro finally wakes up from his long slumber and realizes his sword is broken. His comrades too had left after battle, and Tanjiro is soon informed that he would have to visit the legendary swordmaker Hotaru at the elusive Swordsmith Village. Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 saw Tanjiro being carried to the village while his senses were blocked because security and hence the invisibility of the village was of paramount importance.

Tanjiro is astounded by the aromas of the hot springs when he first enters the settlement. He expresses his gratitude to Kakushi in a loud voice that reverberates across the hot springs. The Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, who is taking a bath in a nearby spring, eventually hears him. Tanjiro is welcomed by the village chief, Tecchin Tecchikawahara, who introduces himself as the best of his trade in the community.

At his request, Tanjiro bows before him. Tanjiro is informed by Tecchin that Hotaru Haganezuka has been missing for a few days and that the village is presently searching for him. Tecchin emphasizes that Hotaru should be producing a sword that won't shatter. He tells Tanjiro that Hotaru will be returned soon though he is not seen in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1.

Tanjiro is unexpectedly struck in the teeth at the springs, where he is startled to see Genya Shinazugawa standing alone and refusing to strike up a discussion in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode1. He then brings up Genya back to the village, and despite the Wind Hashira telling her otherwise, Mitsuri laments the fact that the youngster must be Sanemi Shinazugawa's younger brother given that they share a last name.

Tanjiro questions Mitsuri about her decision to join the Demon Slayer Corps as they pass Nezuko in a hallway in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1. She confesses, feeling humiliated, that she wanted to marry a man who could defend her and be stronger than her. In the final scene of the episode, Tanjiro is shown searching through the forest for Hotaru when he comes across two people, one of whom is the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito.

Final thoughts

Long-term manga readers know the events are about to escalate in the upcoming episodes after Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1, and the roles that Tanjiro, Nezuko, Love and Mist Hashiras would play in the same. The ominous confluence of the Upper Moons and the defeat of Gyutaro also signal that the conflict in the Demon Slayer anime is finally reaching new heights and hinting at the resolution.

Fans are ecstatic about the new Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1, with both manga readers and anime viewers spreading the emotional heights of the story as well as the brilliantly animated scene. The Demon Slayer manga has already finished but it is worth revisiting the series on the screen to witness Ufotable's brilliance.

