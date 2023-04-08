Will Demon Slayer season 3 be streamed on Netflix?

Demon Slayer has dominated the popularity chart ever since the release of its first season back in 2019. The series has become one of the best anime of the new generation. The globally popular series has returned with its third season, which also includes a movie or, more precisely, a theater screening event that has already been released.

The theatrical release has officially kicked off the Swordsmith Village Arc, which will be carried out in the plot of Season 3. Demon Slayer season 3 is just around the corner, and with that, the first question that arises is where to watch the latest season.

Netflix, one of the most well-known anime streaming providers, was expected to provide it. Unfortunately, Netflix will not be streaming Demon Slayer season 3 even though the streaming service has all its previous seasons.

Crunchyroll will be streaming Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) @DemonSlayerUSA



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc starts streaming on WIELD YOUR BLADE AGAINST THE DEMONS DRAWING NEAR ⚔️Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc starts streaming on @Crunchyroll starting April 9th! WIELD YOUR BLADE AGAINST THE DEMONS DRAWING NEAR ⚔️Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc starts streaming on @Crunchyroll starting April 9th! https://t.co/ns88IYj8wJ

Demon Slayer season 3 is scheduled to be released on April 9, and Crunchyroll has officially confirmed that the release will be streamed as well as the entire season, according to the show airing on TV networks in Japan. Thus, viewers will be updated with a new episode every Sunday.

The upcoming season will be streamable on the platform for international viewers in both dubbed and subtitled versions. While the dubbed version will take some time to arrive, the subbed version will be available as soon as the episode is released.

Fans can rewatch the entire series on Crunchyroll while they wait for the release of Season 3 to catch up on the latest developments and better understand what will happen next in the upcoming season. Previous seasons are also available in select regions around the world on Netflix. The official streaming platforms for the show are Crunchyroll and Netflix, with the first one being in charge of season 3.

What to expect from the third season

Demon Slayer @DemonSlayerSc ONE WEEK BEFORE SEASON 3 ONE WEEK BEFORE SEASON 3 https://t.co/9asgcaNLvw

The Swordsmith Village Arc, aka the ninth arc of the manga, will be featured in Season 3. It depicts the events a few days after the conclusion of the Entertainment District Arc, which will showcase Tanjiro traveling to the legendary swordsmith's village in search of a new Nichirin sword.

He will meet Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji there, who are the two main Hashiras featured in the arc. Muzan, on the other hand, will attack in retaliation for the deaths of two Upper Moons, Daki and Gyutaro, in season 2.

He will send out an army of demons to attack them, along with Upper Moon 4, Hantengu, and Upper Moon 5, Gyokko, two strong members of the Twelve Kizuki. To stop the attack and help protect the Swordsmith Village, Tanjiro and the Hashiras will be seen engaging numerous demons.

Poll : 0 votes