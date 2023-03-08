Indian fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village will be thrilled to know that PVR has officially announced the film's release in India.

Per the announcement, the film is set to release in the subcontinent on March 17, 2023. The movie will act as a prequel to the new and upcoming anime adaptation of the Demon Slayer arc, Swordsmith Village, which will air on and from April 9, 2023, in Japan.

Fans can wait to catch the film on Netflix or Crunchyroll, or visit a theater nearby for a collective viewing experience. The announcement of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village movie's Indian release date comes as a welcome relief to Indian fans of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu, especially after the massive success of Mugen Train.

Disclaimer: This article will contain anime and manga spoilers in its latest segment while discussing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village synopsis.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village India release announcement came with a poster

PVR's official Twitter handle rode the hype train for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village movie by releasing the official poster. Along with the poster, PVR took this opportunity to also wish its Indian audience Happy Holi.

Fans are especially excited for the movie considering its success at the box office. Locals in Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan were happy with the latest Demon Slayer movie. At the end of February 2023, the movie, which debuted on February 3, 2023, had earned more than 72 million USD.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village also opened to an overwhelmingly positive response in US theaters as part of its global release. The overwhelmingly positive reviews by Japanese viewers have set high hopes for anime and manga fans of the Kimetsu no Yaiba storyline.

Demon Slayer - To the Swordsmith Village will see Tanjiro facing off against demons with an ancient sword

Following the startling defeat of the Top Six, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village will feature all of the higher-rank demons congregating at the Infinity Castle. The final two Entertainment District arc episodes and the first four Swordsmith Village episodes will be included in the movie as a transition between seasons.

Readers have been left in suspense, leaving fans to wonder what will happen to their cherished heroes in this new tale arc. Manga readers are already familiar with Tanjiro's adventures in the Swordsmith village that Upper-Rank Five Gyokko and Upper-Rank Four Hantengu intend to destroy.

Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village will feature the Love and Mist Hashira make their appearance too.

While on his way to buy a new sword, Tanjiro will unexpectedly return from the town with a 300-year-old sword in the Demon Slayer movie. The series will act as a prequel to the Swordsmith Village arc, the hype for which is already high.

After Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village film, the subsequent season will mostly cover chapters 100 to 127 of the Demon Slayer manga, which deals with the ninth arc of the storyline.

The Demon Slayer manga ended on December 4, 2020, after a long successful run in Shonen Jump. Fans can catch up with the story on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ or Viz Manga.

