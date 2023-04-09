Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1: Release timing for all regions

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 is set to debut on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST, and will air on various Fuji TV affiliates nationwide, including noitaminA and Ultra+, as well as Tochigi TV, TOKYO MX, BS11, and Gunma TV on April 15.

Fans will be able to witness the story pick up from where it left off in the previous installment, with Tanjiro still recuperating from his encounters in the Entertainment District Arc. Once he has recovered sufficiently, the series will then delve into Tanjiro's adventures in the Swordsmith Village.

Although the show is scheduled to debut in Japan at the already specified time, international viewers who rely on Crunchyroll to watch the episode will need to wait a little longer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime.

Release date and time for Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 on Crunchyroll and more

Release date and time for the Swordsmith Village arc

Fans of Demon Slayer are eagerly anticipating the release of its new season, which is just a few hours away. The following list displays the release times in different time zones, corresponding to the episode's debut in Japan:

Pacific Daylight Time 7:15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 9:15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 10:15 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Gulf Standard Time - 6:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 7:45 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

China Standard Time - 10:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Philippine Time - 10:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 11:15 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 11:45 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

When will Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 be available on Crunchyroll?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 promises to provide another exciting adventure featuring the much-loved characters of the series. Fans residing outside of Japan can watch the subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll, which will be released at a later time on the same date.

Crunchyroll recently made the announcement on their website that Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 will be available with subtitles in English, Spanish, Castilian, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian and Hindi. The launch time for the subtitled release will be between 10:45-11:30 am PT.

Crunchyroll will simulcast new episodes exclusively in various regions, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

What to expect from Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1?

Demon Slayer tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who becomes a Demon Slayer after his family is killed by demons. In season 3, the Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro will set out on a journey to the legendary village of swordsmiths to find a replacement for his sword. Along the way, he will meet Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira.

Muzan, the Demon King, will be seen plotting to destroy the Demon Slayer Corps after the deaths of two Upper Moons, Daki and Gyutaro. To accomplish this, he will dispatch a large group of Demons, including two powerful members of Twelve Kizuki, to attack the Swordsmith Village. Tanjiro and the Hashiras will have to stop the attack and safeguard the village.

