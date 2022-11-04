Every Hashira in Demon Slayer, ranked based on likeability

In Demon Slayer, the Hashira are the Demon Slayer Corps organization's most powerful fighters with exceptional swordsmanship. Their position is second only to that of the Corps commander. To become a Hashira, a Demon Slayer must either kill at least fifty demons or slay one of the Twelve Kizuki.

They are absolutely vital because they are the only ones capable of fighting Demon King Muzan Kibutsuji and the Twelve Kizuki. They have devoted their lives to the noble cause of combating demons and safeguarding innocent people's lives.

Although there are nine Hashira members, including the former members brings us to thirteen, whom we have arranged in a list based on their likeability.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer. The opinions expressed within the article are solely those of the author.

Giyu, Kyojuro, and all the other Hashira in Demon Slayer, ranked by likeability

13) Sanemi

Sanemi as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Sanemi Shinazugawa is known for being irritable, rude, and stubborn, and is always looking for a reason to fight. He is openly contemptuous of demons, whom he viciously persecutes. He is even cold to those close to him.

Sanemi's blood is known to be enticing yet intoxicating to Demons, which he used to bait and stab Nezuko.

Sanemi is clearly the least popular Hashira among Demon Slayer fans.

12) Shinjuro

Shinjuro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Shinjuro Rengoku, the former Flame Hashira, is far from a fan-favorite character.

Despite being one of the most powerful Hashiras of his time, he has an awful attitude. He is a short-tempered, alcoholic, and abusive man who berates his dead son, humiliates others, and is generally unpleasant company.

The loss of his wife working as a catalyst for his uncouth behavior and his eventual breakdown in the memory of his deceased son may have softened the fan perception of him, but it has not absolved him.

11) Obanai

Obanai as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Although not a terrible person, the Serpent Hashira, Obanai Iguro, has irritated many fans early on in the series with his unwarranted harshness.

Obanai strictly follows the Demon Slayer Corps principles and despises all who break them. Because of his inflated expectations of his fellow demon slayers, he comes across as an unlikable character.

Obanai is a resolute combatant who has mastered Serpent Breathing, but he is also ruthless and spiteful. His tragic past has also influenced his personality.

10) Jigoro

Jigoro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Jigoro Kuwajima, the Roaring Hashira, was a fantastic fighter who tragically lost a leg to a demon. Since then, he has dedicated his life to training the next generation of Demon Slayers and has become an excellent teacher.

Jigoro was a kind man who rescued Zenitsu from crippling debt and decided to train him as a swordsman despite Zenitsu's conviction that he was unworthy.

He had great expectations for his students, which is why he was devastated when his former pupil Kaigaku betrayed the Corps in order to gain Demon powers and become a member of the Twelve Kizuki. Jigoro committed seppuku as a result of his grief.

9) Sakonji

Sakonji as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Former Water Hashira Sakonji Urokodaki is a retired Demon Slayer Corps member.

He appears to be a grumpy old man, but he is actually quite empathetic. He is shown to genuinely care about others and, while strict, regards his students as family.

Sakonji's face has never been revealed because he hides it behind a tengu mask, although it is said that his face is very gentle and calm.

8) Muichiro

Muichiro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

The Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, is a gifted young man who wields the sword artfully and fights with incredible skill and strength.

Muichiro is an absent-minded person who also appears emotionally and physically detached, which is most likely due to the trauma of his twin's death. He has also shown the ugly rage he carries within him as a result of that event.

He did, however, appear to become more compassionate and outgoing as the series progressed.

7) Kanae

Kanae as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Kanae Kocho, the former Flower Hashira, is one of Demon Slayer's most endearing characters. Her compassion, understanding, and kindness define her personality. She also showed empathy for the demons and hoped for a future in which humans and demons could coexist peacefully.

Her loving and caring nature is also displayed in the way she cares for her sisters.

She was also a fierce warrior who gave the demon Doma a hard time but ultimately lost her life in the battle.

6) Tengen

Tengen as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Tengen Uzui, The Sound Hashira, is a glamorous, entertaining, arrogant, and rather insensitive character. He is, however, also kind and caring, and he clearly loves his three wives as well as the other Hashira.

Many characters in Demon Slayer have noted how attractive he is, which he uses to his advantage.

Tengen Uzui is a skilled fighter, but he is not the strongest Hashira. But he always takes the time to review and improve his skills, demonstrating his dedication to his job.

5) Gyomei

Gyomei as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Despite his blindness, Gyomei Himejima, The Stone Hashira, is the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer. He has mastered Stone Breathing and instead of a sword, he wields a deadly hand axe with a spiked flail.

Despite his fighting abilities, he is primarily a gentle giant. It even hurts him to take the lives of demons, but he has no choice but to do so.

He is highly sensitive, frequently found crying, and soft-spoken. He is also a devout man who always has his prayer beads with him.

4) Mitsuri

Mitsuri as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Mitsuri Kanroji, also known as The Love Hashira, is sensitive, protective, shy, and childlike.

Despite her calm demeanor and dainty stature, she possesses immensely powerful muscles. Missouri is always kind to others, but when it comes to fighting demons, she makes no concessions. She is a formidable and skilled combatant.

As a result, she is a very likable character.

3) Giyu

Giyu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka is a tall and muscular young man with a reserved personality. He barely speaks, always sports a stoic expression, and has a strong sense of justice.

Despite his standoffish and stoic attitude, Giyu is shown to be concerned about the safety of those he considers friends. He does not bring strong emotions like hatred into his battles.

He is shown to be merciful and understanding of a demon such as Nezuko, going above and beyond to protect her, implying that he has no problem defending good and innocent people.

This makes him one of the most popular characters in Demon Slayer.

2) Shinobu

Shinobu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Shinobu Kocho, the Demon Slayer Corps' Insect Hashira, is friendly and cheerful with an easygoing smile on her face.

While Shinobu is not the strongest of the Hashira, she is surprisingly agile and quick.

She may not be able to cut off demon heads, but she developed a special poison extracted from wisteria in order to get around the obstacle. She is more resourceful than the majority of the Hashira.

All of this, combined with her calm and friendly demeanor, makes her one of the series' most lovable characters.

1) Kyojuro

Kyojuro as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Kyojuro Rengoku, The Flame Hashira, quickly won everyone's hearts with his cheerfulness, optimism, enthusiasm, and outgoing personality.

Kyojuro is regarded as one of the most potent Demon Slayers. He mastered the Breath of Flame technique using only a guidebook, which is quite impressive.

He is not only a great fighter, but also a thoughtful teammate. He truly believed that the strong should defend the weak, and he acted accordingly. He died in order to protect Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

