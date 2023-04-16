Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 highlights: Tanjiro clashes with Muichiro, trains with Yoriichi Type 0 and looks for ancient sword

As the high-stakes action in the story rises, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 revisits Koyoharu Gotouge's world of demons and Hashiras. The new episode dropped at 11:15 pm JST on Sunday, April 16, 2023, and introduced viewers to the first glimpse of the secluded and mysterious Swordsmith Village, which Tanjiro visited after his battle with Upper Moon Daki and Gyutaro.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 followed up on the Swordsmith Village arc, which is set to cover chapters 98 to 127 of the manga. As such, the Demon Slayer anime will feature the incidents of this arc from episode 45 onwards, featuring Tanjiro's exploits in this village as he witness the Mist Hashira in this installment.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 sees Tanjiro finally coming across the secret weapon that Mitsuri Kanroji had told him about

Tanjiro and Muichiro clash verbally and physically

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 continues from where the last one left off. Tanjiro sees Muichiro for the first time and a masked swordsman with the Yorichi Type 0. Muichiro asks the swordsmith to hand over the key to the doll Yoriichi Type 0, which apparently contains his ancient sword. As Muichiro slaps the child, Tanjiro intervenes.

Following this, Tanjiro emphasizes the value of swordsmiths and how, although not on the front lines, they are nonetheless fighting with the Demon Slayers. He is abruptly stopped and struck in the neck by Muichiro, who also knocks him out. Just before passing out, Tanjiro sees Hotaru Haganezuka hiding behind a tree in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2.

Later, the youngster explains to Tanjiro how the key works, activating an aging mechanical doll his ancestors had constructed and used to teach swordsmen. The two then hear loud noises in the midst of their chat. The young boy takes Tanjiro over to Muichiro as he works hard with the Yoriichi Type Zero battle doll in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2.

Kotetsu orders Tanjiro to start training with the Yoriichi doll

At this point in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2, Tanjiro looks at the mechanical doll's face and wonders if he hasn't seen it before as he watches Muichiro Tokito practice against it. He inquires the purpose of the doll's six arms and is informed that they were required because the doll was designed to mimic the movements of a real swordsman.

They continue to watch Muichiro for a while, and Tanjiro is impressed by the Hashira's remarkable level of talent despite their comparable ages. Muichiro's crow arrives and talks about the inherited memories that are passed down through generations when Tanjiro comments on the familiarity of the Yoriichi Type Zero doll. He comments that this is something he knew from the past, alluding to the mysterious figure's (the real Yoriichi Tsugikuni) memories.

Tanjiro and Kotetsu then hear a noise and see Muichiro tearing the doll apart, sending bits of its armor flying. The latter is horrified by the scene and flees, hiding under a tree while sobbing over the broken doll. Tanjiro discovers him and makes an effort to uplift him by telling him that he will eventually be able to fix and improve. However, Kotetsu responds that he is too pitiful to do it when Tanjiro is motivated by an idea Tanjiro.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 then sees Tanjiro going to Kotetsu, who is aloofly gazing at the broken doll in the rain while a storm rages overhead. Then, shocking him, Kotetsu sternly commands him to use the doll as a training tool so that he can beat Muichiro in strength.

Tanjiro discovers the sword inside Yoriichi Type 0

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 then features a beginning of Tanjiro's training with Yoriichi Type 0 for five days. Without food, water, and sustenance, he comes almost close to death. A memory is triggered by Tanjiro's smell after he collapses, and he awakens with a new skill - recognizing where his enemies would attack him by the smell. As such, Tanjiro's already great sense of smell is magnified, which remains to be improved as he is still considered inferior to other Hashiras and demons in the series.

Kotetsu feeds him rice balls and makes him happy, but as the latter is regarded as an inexperienced swordsman, it is revealed that he is defeated easily. During the training, he suddenly cuts off Yoriichi Type 0's head. It is revealed then that the ancient sword was stuck inside Yoriichi Type 0's head, almost seeming as if the sword was the doll's spinal cord.

Final thoughts

Tanjiro needs all the help he can get, considering that Muzan and his Upper Moons are getting ready to pull out all the stops. Manga readers also know about Hantengu's and Gyokko's arrival at the village.

As such, Tanjiro's new power will likely come in handy while viewers can also get to know about the sword and its secrets and for what he had arrived at the Swordsmith Village in the first place. Aside from that, viewers are also eager to figure out what happens with others in the upcoming episodes.

