8 craziest One Piece clone theories following chapter 1072

With the official release of One Piece chapter 1072 on Sunday, January 22, 2023, fans came to know that CP0’s Stussy is indeed a clone of a Rocks Pirate. Despite Stussy's full story not being known yet, readers have already started coming up with intriguing clone theories.

A few have even gained massive traction within the One Piece fandom, which is largely due to their realisticity and probability of being proven true. Therefore, here are the 8 craziest One Piece clone theories that came right after the official release of Chapter 1072.

One Piece chapter 1072’s clone reveal has fans picking names out of a hat for who’s a clone of who

1) Jewelry Bonney is a clone of herself

Bonney, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Following the events of One Piece chapter 1072, a popular fan theory going around right now is that Bonney could be a clone of her now-deceased self, which is possible due to Kuma’s materialized memories. The argument here for why she wouldn’t know of this is because the memories she is given only allow her to remember what she needs to be Jewelry Bonney.

This would also explain Dr. Vegapunk’s reactions upon Bonney finding the room with Kuma’s memories, as well as his unwillingness to give Bonney information on why he changed Kuma. While there isn't much evidence for this one, it’s a fun theory that would certainly explain a lot if proven true.

2) Weevil as a Whitebeard clone

Weevil (left) and Whitebeard (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

While unconfirmed, One Piece chapter 1072 has convinced many fans that the original Miss Buckingham Stussy is none other than Edward Weevil’s mother, Buckin. Considering the name and similarities in design, fans have moved on to debating whether or not Whitebeard really is Weevil’s father.

Although this could eventually prove to be true, many fans are convinced that Weevil is a clone of Whitebeard who had his Lineage Factors altered. This would explain the difference in their builds, personalities, and overall looks, while also confirming what fans have been told for quite some time.

3) Weevil as a mixed Rocks Pirates clone

Edward Weevil (top) and the Rocks Pirates crew (bottom) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

An alternative theory many One Piece fans are discussing is that Weevil isn’t just a clone of Whitebeard, but of the general Rocks Pirates members. The current group includes Kaido, Big Mom, Shiki, and Whitebeard. The most obvious similarities to Weevil here are Whitebeard’s beard and Shiki’s hair, which perfectly mirrors the former's features.

Kaido’s genetics could be used to explain Weevil’s overall size, which is officially roughly a foot taller than Whitebeard ever was. Additionally, fans argue that the shape of his limbs and overall body stem from Big Mom’s genetics, with Weevil’s own features matching those of the portly Yonko.

4) Avalo Pizzaro is a clone of Kaido

Pizzaro (left) and Kaido (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

While this one is more divisive for One Piece fans, there are enough similarities between the two for the theory to be legitimate. While not much is known about Pizzaro, the physical similarities between him and Kaido seem to be enough to link them.

Both sport similar horns while also having mustaches that share similar styles, though they are of different lengths. One major similarity is that their hair colors are different, but the styles remain the same, meaning this could be attributed to Lineage Factor manipulation.

5) Caribou is a clone of Rocks D. Xebec

Caribou (left) and Rocks D. Xebec (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

At first glance, this theory could be perceived as the weakest One Piece clone theory on this list. However, there is an air of legitimacy to this crackpot theory. One of the biggest pieces of evidence for is a lack of knowledge or evidence for what Caribou's past is. He is also only 32 years old, which means he could have been turned into a clone of Rocks after he fell at God Valley.

Based on what has been seen of Xebec so far, the two have similar appearances, with the hair, overall facial structures, and smiles being the biggest commonalities. Moreover, mangaka Eiichiro Oda continuously involves Caribou in the current events of the series, likely building him up for a bigger role at some point in the final saga.

6) The Gorosei are constantly being cloned

The Gorosei, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Another popular fan theory which has risen after the events of One Piece chapter 1072 is that the Gorosei are being constantly cloned and replaced. The biggest argument for this is that it would allow Im-sama to continuously have his advisors without dealing with potential incompetence or growing pains from new members.

This would also explain why the Gorosei seems so varied in age, as well as why they’re so knowledgeable of Devil Fruits. If true, it would likely explain that their original bodies were from the Void Century. Hence, their knowledge and loyalty to Im-sama. This would also answer the question of how they survived this long, assuming they are indeed from the Void Century.

7) Im-sama is a clone of Rocks D. Xebec

Im-sama (left) and Rocks D. Xebec (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

While the One Piece fandom is certain that Im-sama’s origins lie in the Void Century, this theory raises an interesting alternative to that theory. Being aware of some fated destiny of Rocks D. Xebec, it is possible that the Gorosei or World Government decided to kill and clone him to put him under their control.

This would explain the birth of Im-sama, and why his apparent rule over the World Government is being kept a secret by the Gorosei. One major argument for this theory is that it doesn’t make sense for the Gorosei to bow to Im-sama if they created him. However, this could be explained through the above-mentioned destiny of the original Rocks D. Xebec that merits the Gorosei’s subservience.

8) Blackbeard is a clone of Rocks D. Xebec

Blackbeard (left) and Rocks D. Xebec (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following the release of the One Piece Road to Laugh Tale databooks, fans have become curious about the connection between Blackbeard and Rocks D. Xebec. With Blackbeard’s origins being largely unknown, some fans are now arguing that he is a failed clone of Rocks D. Xebec, who has manifested its original personality alongside Blackbeard's.

This would explain why Blackbeard doesn’t sleep, with each personality sharing the body and “taking over” at different times while the other rests. It may also explain Blackbeard’s obsession with the Dark-Dark Fruit since it is Rocks’ Fruit in his past life. While exactly how this clone came about may cause issues later, it remains an intriguing and fairly realistic theory nevertheless.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes