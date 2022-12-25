One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda voted the series’ second most hated character

In an unusual turn of events, One Piece mangaka Eiichiro Oda has become the manga's second most disliked character, even though he is not a part of the manga. His ranking is second only to Uta, who appeared in One Piece Film: RED.

Soon after the conclusion of the Wano arc, things in the series are once more intense. Oda has revealed the elusive figure of Dr Vegapunk, who is now divulging a great deal of information about the world, while the stage is set for a conflict between the Straw Hats and the Marines. Furthermore, Oda has recently hinted at a character dying in a battle royale.

So, while things are looking up for fans in the coming year, the series' creator has ended up as the villain.

Why Eiichiro Oda is One Piece's second most despised character

Although many mangakas portray themselves in their works, often in important roles, the One Piece creator has not done so. However, in a recent poll conducted by Anime Senpai to ask fans about their least favorite characters, Eiichiro Oda came in second place.

While One Piece is an undeniably amazing series that has been running for years and has fans worldwide, Oda has many flaws. One possible reason Oda is on the list is the length of the series. Many people, particularly die-hard fans, will argue that the manga is excessively long because it is necessary to tell the story perfectly.

On the other hand, Oda has exceeded his proposed deadlines, and even recently, after claiming that the manga would end very soon, he announced that there is still a long way to go. The pacing has also ired many. The Wano arc, for example, was thought to be too long at the time, but it ended abruptly.

Oda also has a habit of frequently undoing deaths. The most recent of these is, of course, Saul, who was shown to be alive after all of Robin's sadness and trauma. This severely undermines the character's motivations and the significance of certain events.

Then there is the possibility that he got so many votes as a joke.

Has Eiichiro Oda made an appearance in One Piece anime?

Even though the creator of One Piece has not appeared in the manga, he did appear in Toei Animation's Dream Soccer King film when Japan hosted the World Cup in 2002.

The plot revolves around a soccer match for the prestigious Grand Line Cup between Luffy's team and Buggy's Villain All-Stars. It depicts two teams playing a close game, resulting in a penalty shootout. It also includes a cameo appearance by the manga's creator, Eiichiro Oda, as Odacchi, the mysterious backup player for Buggy's team.

Odacchi is also the game's announcer and boasts of his extensive soccer experience, but he fails to deliver and is beaten up by his teammates. This failure, combined with Sanji's subsequent goal, leads the Straw Hats to victory and crowns them as the Grand Line's Pirate Soccer Kings.

