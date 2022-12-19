One Piece creator Oda opens about the series' ending, tells fan not to worry

One Piece, as fans are aware, has reached the conclusion of the story, as mangaka Eiichiro Oda has confirmed.

The manga has been delivering amazing chapters one after the other, and from what we know, the next chapters will be even better if not on the same level. With lore and action, Oda has managed to win fans over with every new release.

Oda sent a message through the voice actors who performed at the One Piece JUMP Festa Super Stage 2023 on December 18, 2022. He told fans not to worry because he would see to it that the manga had a proper ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece manga

Oda sends an assuring message to the fans of One Piece

What did Oda say?

Nami as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In his message to JUMP Festa attendees, after expressing his gratitude for the wonderful year that the One Piece franchise has had, and offering some information about future projects, Oda shifted his attention to the manga itself.

He admitted that, despite claiming that the story had reached its final, there is still a lot more left to be told. He assured fans that they could relax and enjoy the series because it would not end anytime soon.

Oda also stated that fans will witness a clash between the two characters in what can only be described as an epic battle royale. This message has naturally alarmed some while exciting others.

How did the fans react?

Fans are naturally relieved that Oda is in no hurry to finish the story. The dream of many fans right now is a solid finale that ties up all the loose ends.

Reigen Duck @Bigblackcalls @newworldartur One piece isn't the treasure we are looking for rather it's the friends we made along the way... I love you guys @newworldartur One piece isn't the treasure we are looking for rather it's the friends we made along the way... I love you guys

Many fans were dissatisfied with the rushed ending to the otherwise long-winded Wano arc, and they do not want the same thing to happen again.

Even though Oda has stated that the ending will not be rushed and that fans can relax and relish the journey, some fans are still unconvinced.

Illuminitricx♣ @illuminitricx @Someone31411943 @newworldartur But honestly its just right there at the back of your mind that it WILL end some day. Ever wonder what you'll do after that? @Someone31411943 @newworldartur But honestly its just right there at the back of your mind that it WILL end some day. Ever wonder what you'll do after that?😢

Garrett Carter @quipquest @newworldartur I’m hoping the manga has an “Epilogue Arc” to really give all the crew members their due. @newworldartur I’m hoping the manga has an “Epilogue Arc” to really give all the crew members their due.

It is true, however, that the Straw Hat's long and incredibly rich journey will come to an end one day. Till then, everyone can enjoy the ride.

Then there are those who have a different take on the matter.

Leo Ashura @Pokupinedad @Orojapan1 I have a feeling Oda kept saying “I will end in 5 years” on purpose to keep getting new readers. It was all cap @Orojapan1 I have a feeling Oda kept saying “I will end in 5 years” on purpose to keep getting new readers. It was all cap

katzka @cyraxacanthus @Silvers57486556 @Orojapan1 Nigga I'm almost 30 yrs old I read this since I'm 14 I love OP but i want this thing finish at least in the next 5 or 6 years. It's been enough. @Silvers57486556 @Orojapan1 Nigga I'm almost 30 yrs old I read this since I'm 14 I love OP but i want this thing finish at least in the next 5 or 6 years. It's been enough.

Erwin @ethernigh @WSJ_manga Love one piece but please if it ever end, let it be the end and don't be boruto @WSJ_manga Love one piece but please if it ever end, let it be the end and don't be boruto

Final thoughts

Luffy in Gear 5 vs Lucci (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Even though One Piece is nearing its conclusion, there is still much more to discover and places for the Straw Hats to see. With information like the existence of a technofuturist kingdom in the past and Luffy's Gear 5 resembling the Sun God Nika, things have become increasingly complicated.

So, while things have begun to unravel, the unraveling itself is creating new mysteries. Even attempting to finish the story by tying up all the loose ends will be impossible in a year or two.

