One Piece chapter 1070 spoilers revealed during Jump Festa 2023

The second day of Jump Festa saw the One Piece Super Stage event come to its conclusion moments ago. Fans were greeted by voice actors from the show conducting the event, who actively engaged with the audience. They also talked at length about the new One Piece Film: Red and dropped some previews from the upcoming manga chapter 1070 of the franchise.

There is already a lot of hype around the new One Piece chapter 1070 as it will showcase a full-blown fight between Luffy and his former opponent, Rob Lucci. Having awakened their devil fruit powers, this fight would be on a whole new level of carnage.

The chapter is set to be released on Monday, December 26, around 12 am JST. Fans can read it in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the One Piece manga series.

One Piece chapter 1070 spoilers show Luffy in Gear 5 as he fights against Lucci

While there have been a lot of notable moments at the One Piece Super Stage event, one particular reveal has caused a lot of excitement among fans of the series. As new preview panels from the upcoming 1070 chapter of the manga were revealed at the event, it added to the increased hype within the fanbase.

In the panels above, one can see Luffy punching Lucci with his outstretched arm, creating a peanut-shaped comical effect on the latter's stomach as he gets stretched by the punch. The other two panels shows Luffy in his newly acquired Gear 5 or the Sun God Nika mode recoiling backward so that he can have a larger distance to execute his Gomu Gomu punch.

These panels make an excellent case for Luffy still being the stronger fighter of the two. Moreover, it seems like he takes this fight home easily since Lucci's awakened powers wouldn't be a match for the Straw Hats' captain's ultimate form.

When will One Piece chapter 1070 come out?

To help the fans read the episode as soon as it comes out, we have given below the times at which the new chapter 1070 will be published, according to relevant timezones.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 25

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 25

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, December 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, December 26

What else can fans expect from One Piece chapter 1070?

Fans saw in the previous chapter that Kizaru, the fearsome Marine Admiral, was already on his way to Egghead Island. His arrival might be the start of a major conflict between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Marines. Something else has also been planned, which the fans might learn about at a later point in time.

The topic of Kuma's destination wasn't even touched upon in the last chapter, which might mean that he will show up on Egghead Island to help the Straw Hats escape with Vegapunk.

Oda has been slowly revealing more about the world of One Piece through Vegapunk, so fans can expect more lore and exposition in the 1070 chapter. However, fans should hold onto the expectation that Vegapunk would reveal the ultimate secret of what One Piece is.

As fans were waiting for the official release of chapter 1070 with bated breath, the preview at the Super Stage got them even more excited to read what is shaping up to be a memorable chapter.

