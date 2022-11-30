One Piece: Why many fans are hating on creator Eiichiro Oda

As One Piece has entered its final saga with the Egghead Island arc, many fans are sharing how pleased they are with the arc thus far. Even though it's just getting started, many fans already think it's better than the Wano arc, especially when compared to the end of the Wano arc.

However, this isn't universally accepted among One Piece fans, with some criticizing the series at every turn throughout the Egghead Island arc. One Reddit user even posted on the series' general subreddit to bring attention to this latest trend, making some excellent points.

Follow along as this article deconstructs current events and explains why some may be critical of One Piece's creator.

One Piece fanbase seemingly divided over the revival of characters, Oda’s writing style, and more as the Egghead arc progresses

Why fans are so upset?

Reddit user u/to_the_andromeda (Andromeda) posted a short rant on the One Piece subreddit on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Andromeda's article discussed how some of the series' followers have made it their mission to criticize Oda's work.

Common examples of these criticisms, which seem to address Luffy’s Gear Fifth powerup as well, claim that the series is “not racy” or “up to the hype.” Some fans have apparently even gone as far as to say that “Luffy is using all kinds of plot armor,” likely referring to the Gear Fifth powerup from the Wano arc. Despite its flaws, many readers find the structure helpful in keeping the story engaging.

Nevertheless, Andromeda points out how the revival of Jaguar D. Saul in One Piece Chapter 1066 was a feel-good moment for them as a long-time series fan. They even mention how top online comments agreed with this sentiment, seemingly pleased to see Robin truly happy. However, many fans seemed to criticize Saul's survival in the days that followed, calling it a bad move for the series.

Jaguar D. Saul being frozen by Aokiji in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A major source of Oda's recent criticism stems from his decision to bring back Jaguar D. Saul, as well as the series' plethora of other fake-out deaths. The fact that Pell survived a point-blank explosion in Alabasta, Kurozumi Orochi "died" three times in Wano, and the numerous one-off fake-out deaths in between all contributed to this negative sentiment.

However, Jaguar D. Saul’s return is a little different. During One Piece’s Water 7 saga, fans saw Admiral Aokiji freeze both Luffy and Robin solid, yet both were able to survive thanks to help from Chopper. Later in the story, during Robin's childhood flashback, Aokiji used the same move on Saul, seemingly killing him, but never confirming his death in any way.

Because of this, we learn in the same arc that being frozen by Aokiji's abilities is not necessarily the end-all of life. Therefore, it is plausible that he could endure such a cold and return to the series at a later point. Still, many viewers aren't satisfied, citing the differences between Saul, Luffy, and Robin's freezing situations as evidence.

However, these and other recent criticisms leveled at Oda have straightforward, reasonable responses. Unfortunately, it seems that this section of the One Piece fandom may want to be angry and critical regardless of what happens in the series, and how justifiable it can be.

Keep reading SportsKeeda for your daily fix of One Piece anime and manga news.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes