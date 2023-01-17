Death Note season 2: Everything we know so far

Death Note’s reputation of being one of the most iconic series in anime history is no exaggeration. The anime community is unanimous in crowning it as the best in the genre of supernatural thriller, owing to its immaculate characterization and a crisp narrative that keeps the viewers at the edge of their seats up until the very last frame.

Its evergreen popularity has prompted a number of live-action adaptations, and still has the fandom screaming for more content. With the creator Tsugumi Ohba releasing a new one-shot in 2021, it begs the question of whether it means a renewal of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Death Note.

Will Death Note get a new season?

Right off the bat, it should be clarified that the online rumors about a new season still remain mere speculation, as no official announcement about a new season or a reboot has been made.

Neither Ohba nor the production studio Madhouse has given any hint about a new season for the anime.

The new one-shot that fanned the spark of rumors, named “The A-Kira Story”, was released on February 4, 2020. It is the second one-shot sequel, following “The C-Kira Story” which came out in 2016. Both stories take place after the events of Death Note and now fans are wondering if this promises a second season.

Both the one-shot chapters tell the story of new Death Note recipients and how they chose to use it. Near is now the new L and he continues to investigate this supernatural threat. We also get more information on the Shinigamis and their purpose for coming to earth.

Needless to say, any prediction of a new series will be weak at this point, given the absolute lack of any hints from the mangaka and the production studio. If, however, a new season does happen in the future, it will be more of a spin-off, focusing on the newly introduced characters in the one-shots.

Moo @muubody I got the Death Note Short Stories book last week, and it's really good. All the stories are pretty neat and interesting, and the A-Kira story is just as good as I remember it when it released all those years ago. Would recommend, definitely pick it up. I got the Death Note Short Stories book last week, and it's really good. All the stories are pretty neat and interesting, and the A-Kira story is just as good as I remember it when it released all those years ago. Would recommend, definitely pick it up. https://t.co/yH2Chx1FVJ

The core story has no room for any additional content, with the death of the protagonist Light Yagami drawing an ultimate finality for the narrative. The story is self-contained and a direct sequel might take away the charm.

Since there hasn’t been any outright denial from the creators, the possibility of the series coming back on screen might yet be future reality. We just have to hold our breaths for a while before a new season gets an official greenlight.

Meanwhile, what we do know, is that Netflix is gearing up for another Death Note adaptation, and this time the project is taken up by the Duffer brothers, the creators of the new classic Stranger Things.

Fans have had polarizing sentiments regarding a live-action remake, given how the 2017 movie, with Nat Wolff as Light, was received by the fandom. This time, however, expectations are high, owing to the groundbreaking success of their previous work.

In summation, fans have to wait a while longer before we get any official confirmation about a Death Note reboot. The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

