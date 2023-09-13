All Might is saving Bakugo's attack for last (and My Hero Academia chapter 400 makes it clear why)

With the release of alleged spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 400 on September 13, 2023, fans got an early look at what’s next for the series. While nothing is confirmed canon until Shueisha’s official release of the issue next week, such spoilers and raw scans have typically proven accurate.

Fans are excitedly discussing the alleged events in My Hero Academia chapter 400, which see Toru Hagakure and Yuga Aoyama return briefly. There’s also some intriguing exposition on the nature of Hagakure’s Quirk, as well as that of Kunieda, the villain whom the two had just defeated together.

However, a majority of My Hero Academia chapter 400 focuses on the more exciting and intriguing fight between All Might and All For One, and rightfully so. While fans see All Might use moves inspired by almost all of the remaining Class 1-A students in the series, there is still one significant protege whose number has yet to be called.

My Hero Academia chapter 400 sets up All Might’s Bakugou-inspired move to finish the job in future issues

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 400 begins with a brief focus on Hagakure and Aoyama. It is explained that she becomes visible due to her adrenaline short-circuiting her Quirk. Aoyama says he will give it his all to clean up Kunieda’s mess since this is his last day as a U.A. student. The issue then cuts to All Might versus All For One.

It’s explained that All Might uses the Quirk-inspired moves of various students to protect himself from the laser. He also uses others to keep All For One restrained within the blast.

All For One tries to use black tendrils to grab at All Might, but he restrains them with two more Quirk-inspired moves. A child from a foreign country is briefly shown here, not knowing who All Might is. He acknowledges that the fight has no impact on him but roots for the hero nonetheless.

My Hero Academia chapter 400 then sees what’s left of Hercules explode, ending the laser attack and freeing All For One, who is now a glowing baby. As All Might teases him, an arm grows out of the villain’s back before his body suddenly freezes.

Stain is then seen arriving at the scene and licking All For One’s blood. The issue ends with him encouraging All Might to finish the job.

Why All Might is saving Bakugo’s attack for last, explained

While there may be several reasons why All Might is saving Bakugo’s attack for last, one of the most significant stems from what fans last saw of the young hero in the final arc.

In his final moments pending his revival, fans saw him speak to All Might’s vestige and establish that he idolizes and looks up to the Symbol of Peace. He even died with an All Might trading card lying next to his body.

With Bakugo still needing to be revived, it would be incredibly poetic to see him do so, as All Might relies on him for strength. This would be similar to how Bakugo envisioned All Might in his last attack.

This is arguably the best way to end the Bakugo revival plotline, especially considering the highly criticized start it got off to. With My Hero Academia chapter 400 seemingly setting up this narrative direction, it seems certain that the two events will coincide.

There’s also the fact that Bakugo was once the image of victory in the eyes of protagonist Izuku Midoriya. While the series has progressed a long way since that point, Midoriya undoubtedly viewed Bakugo as his goal and benchmark for the early portion of the series.

All Might's use of a Bakugo-inspired move to defeat All For One would serve as a callback to that time. This is especially true since All Might is Midoriya’s mentor in One For All.

Finally, the most obvious reason why All Might is saving a Bakugo-inspired attack for last is due to the young hero’s role as a power hitter.

As well-established long before My Hero Academia chapter 400, Bakugo boasts an incredible amount of strength and combat power via his Quirk. With the goal in fighting All For One being to do as much damage as possible to accelerate his rewinding process, it makes total sense to save what’s likely All Might’s strongest move for last.

