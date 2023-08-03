Did All Might name his new attacks after Deku? Attack names in My Hero Academia chapter 396, explained

My Hero Academia chapter 396 spoilers and raw scans were released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, bringing with them an alleged sneak peek at the upcoming issue. While nothing is official until Shueisha releases the next installment of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series, such leaked information has historically been proven fairly accurate.

At the moment, fans are putting a hefty amount of stock into the latest alleged spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 396, which paint the issue as a very exciting one. According to the leaked information, the start of All Might versus All For One will be one of the main focuses of the upcoming chapter, which will be officially released on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time.

Even more thrilling is that My Hero Academia chapter 396 spoilers allegedly show the two beginning to trade blows, also showing off All Might’s new method of fighting. Fans have also noticed that All Might’s new method of fighting not only seems to be named after his students but is even inspired by them and their Quirks.

Deku, Kirishima, and more Class 1-A students inspire All Might’s moves in My Hero Academia chapter 396

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 396 allegedly begins with All Might recognizing that his looming fight against All For One is likely what Nighteye’s prophecy foresaw. All Might then dons his armor, which covers his entire body except for his mouth, so his smile can be seen. Called the Armored All Might, the armor replicates his appearance as a Pro Hero, complete with a cape and antennae rabbit-ear hairstyle.

All Might has his car start recording the fight as he talks to Tsukauchi, while La Brava starts streaming the fight. Tsukauchi wonders if this is where All Might will die, while All For One charges at All Might. All Might then calls out "Red" to Hercules, his car, which causes it to transform into a shield around him. The former’s armor then shoots metal wires at All For One, which All Might calls "Black Whip."

My Hero Academia chapter 396 then sees the wires shock All For One, which All Might calls "Chargebolt." He then uses a technique called "Cellophane" to pull All For One closer to him. As La Brava taunts Tsukauchi for worrying, All Might reminds his friend that he’s never gone into a fight thinking he’d lose. The chapter then ends with All Might kicking All For One in the face, calling the move a "SHOOTING STYLE SMASH."

All Might’s attack names, explained

As mentioned in the spoilers above, All Might displays new attacks in the opening scenes of his fight against One For All’s perennial enemy, All For One. Most of these attacks' names are obvious and apparent references to some of the Class 1-A students.

For example, the Shooting Style Smash and Black Whip techniques clearly reference Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, the current holder of One For All and All Might’s chosen successor. My Hero Academia chapter 396 sees All Might almost pay homage to the next generation of One For All by naming some of his most powerful moves after One For All’s various Quirk offerings and fighting styles.

However, moves like the shield "Red" are a bit more on the nuanced side. This move specifically references Eijiro Kirishima, whose name is Red Riot. Kirishima has often played the role of a shield in the series before, such as during the Shie Hassaikai arc when he and Fat Gum were referred to as a spear and shield combo team.

The move "Cellophane" as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 396 is also a subtle nod to another Class 1-A student, this being Hanta Sero and his Quirk Tape. While Sero’s Pro Hero Name is Cellophane, the material can also be used to make tape in real life. Likewise, the move’s function of reeling in All For One is extremely reminiscent of Sero’s Tape Quirk.

Finally, All Might calls the move, which sees an electrical current come out of his Black Whip wires, "Chargebolt." This is a reference to the Pro Hero Name of Denki Kaminari, which is also Chargebolt. The move also references Denki’s own Quirk, Electrification, which allows him to generate electrical currents on command.

