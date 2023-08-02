My Hero Academia chapter 396 spoilers and raw scans: All Might’s overpowers All for One in a way no one guessed

Being situated in between breaks, My Hero Academia chapter 396 had too many answers to deliver, and the spoilers released today did just that with a shift in the point of view and switching over to All Might. The official translation of the chapter is set to be published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 36 on Monday, August 7, at 12 am JST.

In the previous chapter, Toga realized that Ochako would die if she continued to lose blood this way. To prevent that, she turned into Ochako and started a blood transfusion, which drained her own blood into the other girl. The end of the chapter heavily implied that Toga met her end saving Ochako this way.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 396.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 spoilers show that a quirkless All Might is equally effective against AFO

According to My Hero Academia chapter 396 spoilers, the chapter is named A Quirkless Fight.

The chapter goes back 20 minutes before the clones in Gunga disappear and switches focus to All Might. All Might remembers Nighteye’s words and wonders if AFO is the villain he saw with his foresight. Parts of his car, Hercules, turn into full body armor, replicating his costume with unnerving precision. However, his mouth remains uncovered since All Might still believes in the smile making the hero.

All Might asks Hercules to start recording the fight, which La Brava immediately starts to broadcast. However, Tsukauchi realizes that this will be All Might’s final fight and asks her to stop the stream, saying that no one needs to see their hero die a painful death. My Hero Academia chapter 396 switches back to the battlefield where AFO engages All Might in a fight.

The Hero calls for “Red,” which allows Hercules to form a shield that protects All Might from AFO’s electric attack. Hercules warns him that he wouldn’t survive another such attack, and AFO taunts that this style of fighting only worked because he had One for All. However, in the next attack, wires come out of All Might’s armor which he calls “Black Whip.”

This is followed by a lightning attack named “Chargebolt” and another wire attack named “Cellophane.” All Might counters AFO by saying that he always aims to steal the other person’s quirk by attacking them with a long-range attack first. But this style of fighting is useless against All Might, who does not have a quirk.

More parts of Hercules come flying forward and propel his foot forward. This armor was designed by David and Melissa Shield. Melissa is seen watching the war on television. All Might reminds Tsukauchi that he never goes into a battle thinking he will lose. My Hero Academia chapter 396 ends with All Might Kicking AFO with a Shooting Style Smash.

My Hero Academia chapter 396 spoilers confirm that the manga will be on break next week because of Obon.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as the series progresses. Readers will find a detailed list of My Hero Academia chapter 396 exact release date and time here.

