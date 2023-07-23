My Hero Academia chapter 395: Toga and Ochaco's battle comes to a mournful end following a sacrifice

My Hero Academia chapter 395 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the conclusion of the Ochaco Uraraka versus Himiko Toga storyline. While their fight had officially ended in the previous issue, it seems author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi spent an extra chapter focusing on the two in order to give their storyline a proper conclusion.

Whether this was specifically Horikoshi’s intent or not, My Hero Academia chapter 395 does just that, and does so in a truly exceptionally engaging and emotional fashion. Even though some fans are saddened by Himiko Toga's apparent fate, this sadness is eclipsed by the beauty of this ending.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 cements Toga and Uraraka’s friendship in a beautifully heartbreaking way

My Hero Academia chapter 385: Reflections and regrets

Jin Bubaigawara (AKA Twice) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 395 begins with a shot of the Twice clones disintegrating, showcasing the various Heroes they were headed towards and how perfect the timing was. Tenya Iida, Endeavor and his family, and Hawks are all shown to have been moments away from succumbing to the Twice clones.

The one attacking Hawks even manages to nick him with a knife as it disintegrates, to which he tells Toga that Jin Bubaigawara (Twice) really was a good guy. The Toga clone sheds a tear at hearing this, with perspective then shifting to focus on Toga herself. She discusses how her knife allows her to become the people she loves, but she fills it with anger and hatred.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 sees her claim that she did this to create a world that’s easier to live in. Suddenly, she feels a pain in her body, recognizing this as the price of using Transform to access the Quirks of others. She then turns her attention to Uraraka, explaining that Zero Gravity spread all over the battlefield and ensured that every Pro Hero had a safe landing.

Tomura 🐐 @shiggishot #MHA395 #MHAspoilers

So im gonna be honest and say this is the only part of the chapter that I dont fw-

I really wished Hori could have atleast given us a small convo between these two but it is what it is ig So im gonna be honest and say this is the only part of the chapter that I dont fw-I really wished Hori could have atleast given us a small convo between these two but it is what it is ig pic.twitter.com/k11j6YtD0q

Toga even points out that Uraraka didn’t stop using it until she was certain that no one would be hurt by its deactivation, and that in the end, no matter what, she refused to drop anyone. Uraraka, meanwhile, is panting and seemingly unable to speak while internally discussing how she feels cold and has lost too much blood.

She says it feels like her brain is disconnected from her body, but nevertheless, she has to get up, saying she still needs to do something. My Hero Academia chapter 395 then sees Toga look out onto the battlefield, remembering Uraraka’s words to her throughout their fight as she does so. She then looks down at Uraraka and points out that she’s lost too much blood due to continuing to move after being stabbed.

Toga then explains that the League of Villains wanted to destroy everything and create a new world in its place. She says that such a world would be much easier for her to live in, drinking Uraraka’s blood as she says this. While transforming into Uraraka, she adds that what Uraraka said about her made her really happy and that even though she said it was a battle for survival, she can’t stand the thought of losing Uraraka in this way.

Now fully transformed into Uraraka, My Hero Academia chapter 395 sees Toga express that her feelings for Uraraka are genuine, and so she’ll give Uraraka all of her blood. Toga begins the transfusion, with Uraraka immediately saying she feels warm. She then thinks to herself about what will happen if Toga does this, trying to say something but with no words coming out.

Toga explains that Twice saved her by doing this once when she was on the brink of death by having one of his clones become her and give her their blood. Toga says that since Twice and his Quirk are gone now, she became Uraraka instead. She explains that when she becomes someone she loves, she can use their Quirk, but her blood also becomes their blood.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 sees Uraraka tell her to stop, but Toga closes her wound up while asking if Uraraka really would have given her own blood to Toga for the rest of their lives if she captured her. Uraraka doesn’t respond, prompting Toga to point out how she could have just captured the villain or killed the deviant that is Toga and still be commended for it as a Pro Hero.

Dabi as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Toga then begins crying, pointing out how Uraraka was concerned about her despite the fact that she didn't have to be and even though Toga stabbed her friends and Uraraka herself. She calls Uraraka weird, to which she calls Toga the same for doing what she is doing right now. Toga responds that she’ll live her life how she wants to, not letting anyone capture her even if things turn out the way Uraraka said they would.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 sees Toga apologize for stabbing and yelling at Uraraka, then explaining that Dabi burned down her childhood home for her. She says that it made her happy since it was a normal home full of horrible things that she wanted to deny existed but yet did in her heart.

Toga then commends Uraraka for not pretending everything was fine with her, adding that while it was painful for her to face, she was glad that Uraraka reached out to her. She then says that her heavy heart now feels so much lighter, thanking Uraraka for everything she’s done and for making her so happy as a result.

TwiceJaeger 🚬 🩸🔪🎭 @JaegerTwice

#MHA395 People need to realize that a character being willing to DIE to save their loved ones, even if it’s in character for them, does NOT mean they should be written on a scenario where that’s their only option, specially when a key part of their character arcs is about LIVING pic.twitter.com/nwvR3lXjTA " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/nwvR3lXjTA" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/nwvR3lXjTA" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/nwvR3lXjTA

My Hero Academia chapter 395 then sees Toga think about how she wanted to become so many people, drinking blood from those she envied and loved the most. She questions what her life would have been like had she found love sooner. She specifies that she means the love that made her want to give blood rather than drink the blood of others.

Toga says that if she had met someone who she could love like that, it would have been much easier to live in the current world. However, she says that even so, she’s Himiko Toga, and she lived exactly how she wanted to. The issue ends with Toga saying she’s a normal girl with the cutest smile in the world while lying down next to Uraraka as the blood transfusion continues.

My Hero Academia chapter 395: In summation

My Hero Academia chapter 395 serves as the perfect conclusion to both Himiko Toga’s individual story arc and the shared arc between her and her foil character, Ochaco Uraraka. While the two’s fight ended in the previous issue, this latest chapter acts as the conclusion to their shared narrative, bringing it to an end in a truly beautiful way.

While some fans are disappointed at the implication that Toga is sacrificing her own life for Uraraka’s, these same fans accept that it still makes for a beautiful ending to her life and story. Although hope is still being held out for Toga’s miraculous survival, seemingly the entirety of the series’ fanbase is satisfied if this is indeed the end of Toga.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.