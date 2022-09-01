My Hero Academia: 4 clues that Horikoshi plans to kill Dabi (& 4 reasons he should survive the final arc)

Dabi's current state in My Hero Academia has fans worried that Horikoshi is planning on killing him before the end of the final war arrives. The clues pointing to the death of Endeavor’s blue-flamed son have been there since the very beginning of the arc.

However, as relevant to the plot as Dabi’s death may be, there are several reasons why he should live to see another day. His character’s arc is far from over and giving him another chance at life would not only be great for fans but also for the story of My Hero Academia.

Below, you will find four reasons corroborating why fans believe Dabi will die soon, and four stating why he should not.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia’s manga and reflects the author’s opinion. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless otherwise specified.

Mental health, physical health, and some other reasons why My Hero Academia’s Dabi might die soon

1) His body is consuming itself

Dabi's burnt body (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

One of the latest chapters of My Hero Academia’s manga featured an almost carbonized Dabi. His willingness to keep going and fulfill his wish to kill Endeavor has pushed him well past his limit several times during this final arc. Because of this, his body is almost completely gone, with no visible skin, and burnt muscles revealing his bones.

Given the rate at which he is going, his body is not going to be able to withstand much longer, despite his determination to succeed. No matter how much he wants to continue fighting, if his fire burns his muscles completely, Dabi will not be able to move at all, assuming that he is alive by then.

He has somehow survived his fight against Shoto up until now, but it seems unlikely that he will live through another attack. This is the biggest hint Horikoshi has given fans about Dabi’s fate in My Hero Academia’s manga lately and it is almost a death sentence for the character.

2) His mental state

Dabi had always been unhinged (Image via Studio Bones)

Unlike Shigaraki, who has been shown to still retain a portion of his childhood self, Dabi does not appear to have any other thoughts inside his head other than killing Endeavor. Not even his younger brother is able to get through to him and help him return to the side of the Heroes.

Right now, it will take a miracle in My Hero Academia’s manga for Dabi to even consider letting go of his hatred for his father. At this point, redeeming Dabi seems like nothing more than a wild dream for Todoroki and his family.

Dabi’s life mission is to kill his father, no matter what kind of damage this goal causes him or others. If the Heroes want to prevent any more deaths caused by Dabi, there are going to be few options other than ending his life or allowing his Quirk to do it for them.

3) His future fight against Endeavor

After the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 364, it is almost a certainty that Dabi will have a final fight against his father before the end of the series. The villain was not even concerned about his brother after Shigaraki/AFO told him Endeavor’s location.

Both Endeavor and Dabi are in critical condition at the moment. Dabi is almost dead due to his fight against Shoto and Endeavor is extremely hurt after standing against AFO. If the father and son clash once again, there is little to no chance for any of them to survive the encounter.

It is possible that Horikoshi is setting the stage for a fight to the death between Endeavor and Dabi, which will end with both parties forgiving the other as they die. While this would be heartbreaking, it would also be a beautiful ending for one of the most problematic Heroes and one of the most beloved villains in My Hero Academia.

4) AFO encouraging him

Shigaraki is pushing Dabi to kill himself (Image via Studio Bones)

It was revealed recently that the reason why AFO is so determined to destroy Hero society is because he wants to destroy the future of the world. The villain thrives around chaos and destruction, something that has been made clear to fans many times recently.

AFO never offers anything for free, as all of his actions are done with the purpose of advancing his goals. In the latest chapter, Shigaraki/AFO offered Dabi Endeavor’s location, a piece of information the villain knew Dabi would not pass up.

This means that AFO is counting on Dabi’s fight against his father causing more chaos and killing more people. If Dabi is amongst those affected by this encounter, AFO is willing to pay that price. Dabi’s death would also greatly demoralize Shoto, which would benefit AFO’s objectives.

Dabi's mother and 3 other reasons why the character should survive My Hero Academia’s last arc

1) Endeavor’s redemption

Endeavor’s past behavior has been one of the most talked about topics amongst My Hero Academia fans. The current number one Hero not only psychologically abused his family, but was also proud of his actions. Dabi was created because of Endeavor’s unhealthy obsession to surpass All Might.

Fortunately, Endeavor became aware of how horrible his actions were and is doing everything in his power to redeem himself. However, his redemption arc would never be completed if the first child he ever hurt dies while fighting him.

Even if Dabi somehow forgives Enji during their final confrontation, having him die minutes later would take away from the moment itself. It would be for the best if both Endeavor and Dabi worked together to make amends and create a better future for their family.

2) Shoto’s psyche

Shoto does not need more tragedies in his life (Image via Studio Bones)

The students of class 1-A have suffered more than most other characters in My Hero Academia. They had been fighting villains and wars all before even entering their second year of school.

On top of that, Shoto Todoroki was already suffering even before entering the U.A.

Shoto is one of the most tragic characters in the franchise, coming from a broken family with an abusive father, only to be attacked by villains left and right. He was already dealing with severe mental issues that were hardly ever addressed during the story.

Seeing his brother die would probably be the last nail in the coffin for Shoto. He was already traumatized after seeing his own brother destroy his body to keep fighting, and does not need to see said brother die in front of him.

3) Rei’s mental state

Rei as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

Rei has already gone through the pain of learning that one of her children has died in the past. Even though it ended up being a fake death, as Toya disguised himself as Dabi, she still had to bear the suffering of losing him once.

The experience caused her to become erratic and unstable in the past, making it likely that it would cause the same reaction if it occurred again. If she learns that her husband and son were the ones responsible for Dabi’s second death, she will probably snap once more.

The Todoroki family has already suffered more than enough throughout My Hero Academia. The least they deserve is to have a happy ending that will allow them to be a real family once again. Mora than anyone, Rei needs to know that she did not fail Dabi as a mother all those years ago.

4) To give him closure

Dabi as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia is a franchise that has repeatedly spotlighted the numerous downsides to vengeance. While Tenya had to learn this lesson the hard way after fighting Stain, Shoto slowly figured out that forgiving his father was for the best. Even Deku realized that saving Shigaraki was better than killing the villain.

Right now, Dabi is still being consumed by his desire to hurt Endeavor in the worst way possible. If he dies after forgiving his father, Horikoshi's larger message of learning from the pain and overcoming it, will not stand true.

Dabi needs a chance to let go of the trauma and pain he held onto for so long and live a normal life. The boy would eventually be given a family that would care about him and not his power. If characters like Shigaraki can be saved in My Hero Academia, Dabi deserves that chance as well.

Final thoughts

Dabi's fate will be determined soon (Image via Studio Bones)

Many fans consider Dabi to be one of the best characters Horikoshi has created for My Hero Academia. He is the embodiment of the consequences of perpetrating Hero Society as it is right now, and offers a look at the cruel reality of the world.

Tragically, it seems like his time on My Hero Academia is slowly giving out, as Horikoshi has dropped many hints about his death. However, it is safe to say that no matter what ends up happening in Dabi’s future, fans of the franchise will always keep Toya and his iconic moments in their memories.

