My Hero Academia Chapter 363: How Dabi stole Shoto's technique, explained

Dabi is not quite done yet in My Hero Academia Chapter 363.

Many readers thought he was put to a stop several chapters ago and that Shoto put him away with his ultimate technique. However, a few readers realized that something was up when Dabi's chest was seen glowing. Dabi somehow copied his brother's most powerful move at the last possible moment.

This article is based on leaks for the upcoming My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Some of it will take a speculative approach based on the currently known information. Without further ado, here is what happened in the latest chapter between Dabi and Shoto.

Dabi somehow figured out Shoto's best move in My Hero Academia Chapter 363

An explanation of how the Phosphor technique works

Before discussing the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 363, readers should know how Shoto developed his strongest attack. Phosphor is a technique that allows him to channel both his fire and ice powers throughout his body.

He mainly relies on his circulatory system to carry hot and cold blood. Shoto's heart must also act as a powerful generator. By doing so, he can somehow combine both fire and ice powers into one. For instance, Shoto can summon a "cold fire" against his opponents.

Back in Chapter 352, Shoto used Phosphor to power up Great Glacial Aegir. This allowed him to claim victory over Dabi in the following chapter. Shoto was able to put out his brother's extremely hot flames and cover him in ice. However, it clearly wasn't enough.

How did someone like Dabi manage to copy it?

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 leaks reveal that Dabi survived the attack. They suggest that he copied the Phosphor technique at the very last second. It should be noted that when Dabi was last seen, there was a mysterious light within his chest. This is similar to how Shoto looks when he uses the Phosphor technique.

It's very likely that Dabi also circulated his firepower throughout his entire body. He outright tells Shoto that he has already mastered his Blueflame Quirk over the years. Dabi is smart enough to pick up on Shoto's abilities, simply because he is familiar with them himself.

By doing so, he resisted the Great Glacial Aegir. Now, he is causing all sorts of chaos in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Kido and Onima have already been severely burned in this chapter.

Dabi is ready for round two

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 is a major turning point for the villains. Many of them have risen to fight again, including AFO and Skeptic. Dabi is among the strongest villains in the war, so this doesn't bode well for the heroes.

He was last seen asking Skeptic a question before the latter responded by telling him where Endeavor is currently located. The hero is fighting AFO at the Gunga Mountain Villa. Whether or not Dabi goes there remains unknown. There is a possibility he could ask Skeptic where his family is.

Shoto isn't quite done with his brother yet. His main goal is to make sure Dabi doesn't kill himself in a consuming fire of hatred. This is going to get tricky for him.

