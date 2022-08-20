My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers: Villains plan to hit the heroes’ families where it hurts the most

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 proves that nobody is safe during the final war, not even civilians. Ever since the events of the Paranormal Liberation War, the U.A. was transformed into a high-security fortress. Many civilians have taken shelter here in this relatively secure location. In fact, Shigaraki's potential threat has now forced everyone to be on high alert for multiple arcs.

Unfortunately, not even the U.A. is safe from the villains. AFO and a few others have been making serious moves in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. They all know where everybody is right now.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Several families will be in danger after My Hero Academia Chapter 363

The heroes went from offense to defense in a matter of moments

CastleKuso (cw: Castlevania) @MHAKuso2401 The shifting of the tide of the war towards the villains was perfect. Notice that Dabi and AFO, who got their asses whooped, are coming back stronger now, putting the heroes now on the defensive positions. The shifting of the tide of the war towards the villains was perfect. Notice that Dabi and AFO, who got their asses whooped, are coming back stronger now, putting the heroes now on the defensive positions.

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 sees the return of several villains, including AFO's true form and Dabi. Their previous losses to Endeavor and Shoto Todoroki didn't slow them down one bit. In fact, AFO used a Quirk Restoration Drug while Dabi simply copied his brother's Phosphour technique.

Now the heroes are going to be on the offensive. These are dangerously powerful villains who can take anybody to their absolute limit. Sadly, the heroes don't have enough manpower to spare. Without a doubt, this will affect their strategy going forward, given their lack of resources.

Most of the heroes at the U.A. are dealing with Shigaraki, who keeps shrugging off every single attack. The school's security system is completely vulnerable right now. If a single villain managed to find a way around it, then the rest of them could potentially show up there.

Skeptic is also making his move

karp.valera @YauYki @mha_loop I don't know how to react. As a fan of Skeptic, I'm glad he's going to be shown, at the same time he's scary and at other times he's funny. @mha_loop I don't know how to react. As a fan of Skeptic, I'm glad he's going to be shown, at the same time he's scary and at other times he's funny.

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 has revealed Skeptic's pivotal role in the final war. The snarky villain hasn't been seen since the previous war. It turns out that he can locate everybody's positions with his satellite, but worst of all, he knows the entire layout of the U.A. escape routes.

Skeptic appears to be making a move by the end of the upcoming chapter. This doesn't bode well for civilians taking shelter in the U.A., as most heroes are preoccupied with powerful villains.

Near the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 363, it's also revealed that AFO's spies are somewhere within these shelters. They will likely inform Skeptic about what's going on in the meantime.

The U.A. shelters might be under attack very soon

There is not a single low point that AFO or the villains wouldn't stoop to. My Hero Academia Chapter 363 opens up a possibility that civilians will be a high priority target in the next few chapters. Not only will this lower morale for the heroes, it will also be a major cause of chaos.

Shoto Todoroki's family is currently hiding in the U.A. shelters. They are even briefly seen in the chapter towards the end. Readers should be worried that Dabi could potentially go after them. Remember, he tried to ask Skeptic a question before he was rudely interrupted.

Dabi has made it clear that he wants to hurt Endeavor in any possible way. Going after his family could be the catalyst to drive him into madness.

