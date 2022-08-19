My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers reveal Skeptic’s pivotal role in the final war

Skeptic finally makes a reappearance in the upcoming leaks for My Hero Academia Chapter 363. For those who may have forgotten, he is a former member of the Meta Liberation Army. Skeptic also managed to avoid getting caught during the Paranormal Liberation War. With that being said, it seems Kohei Horikoshi still has plans for him in the final arc, unlike Re-Destro and Geten.

Skeptic literally hasn't appeared since All For One broke out the Tartarus prisoners, but finally makes a return in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Unfortunately, this doesn't bode well for the heroes at all. Skeptic is the best possible support unit for the villains.

Skeptic's dramatic return changes everything in My Hero Academia Chapter 363

The villain knows everybody's current location

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 reveals what the villain has been up to lately. Shortly after Dabi revived himself in the Kamino Ward, he shouted out Skeptic's name and wanted to ask him something.

A voice can be heard from a giant Nomu's back. It turns out that Skeptic left a device there so he could speak with his comrades. The snarky villain makes fun of Dabi before giving him direct coordinates to his father. Endeavor is currently located at the Gunga Mountain Villa.

Skeptic is able to track everybody's location via a giant satellite in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. It was also revealed that he messed up communications between the heroes, which is why Mandalay can't seem to locate Izuku Midoriya. Skeptic also knows the escape routes inside the U.A. High School.

He's demonstrated his tracking abilities before

Right before Giran was kidnapped by the Meta Liberation Army, he destroyed his client data so they couldn't track the League of Villains. Of course, that attempt failed when Skeptic recovered it. He quickly figured out the locations of Tomura Shigaraki and the rest of his crew.

My Hero Academia Chapter 363 is yet another example of Skeptic's scary tracking abilities, as he is giving the villains a major advantage over the heroes.

It's unknown what he plans to do inside the U.A. High School. This is where Shigaraki is fighting the heroes right now. Skeptic's role in the chapter ends with him trying to move something. Knowing him, this isn't going to bode well for anybody at that location.

It remains to be seen how Skeptic will be dealt with

Rukasu @RukasuMHA Guys, I think we have a hint to how things will start getting better again and I'm utterly excited to see it. La Brava was probably the one who hacked Skeptic in the past and she'll definitely do it again, since the police decided to give her and Gentle a second chance #MHA363 Guys, I think we have a hint to how things will start getting better again and I'm utterly excited to see it. La Brava was probably the one who hacked Skeptic in the past and she'll definitely do it again, since the police decided to give her and Gentle a second chance #MHA363 https://t.co/QehdjXnayi

Realistically, none of the heroes know where Skeptic is supposed to be in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. He is someone who prefers to stay on the sidelines. Suffice to say, if he isn't dealt with soon, the heroes are going to be in major trouble.

Readers can only theorize what's going to happen. For instance, the above Twitter user suggests that La Brava can be brought back into the story. It's already been stated that Skeptic only "failed once" in his life. She definitely has the hacking capabilities to counteract him.

La Brava, along with Gentle Criminal, are mostly sympathetic villains, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them switch allegiances. This is only a conjecture, so readers will have to wait and see after My Hero Academia Chapter 363.

