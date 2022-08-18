Twitter is in turmoil as My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers simultaneously confirm a major character's death and revive a popular villain

The Obon break is over, and with it, the wait for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers is as well. A few hours ago, detailed spoilers about this newest chapter started circulating on the internet, confirming fans’ worst fear and painting a grim future for our heroes.

After the spoilers were released, Twitter became chaotic, with fans talking about the many events in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Continue reading to learn more about how fans reacted to the horrible news given in Horikoshi’s latest entry to the manga.

Twitter is not okay after My Hero Academia Chapter 363 gave the villains the upper hand

Fans’ fear become a reality

As stated before, the leaks for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 were released earlier today. Fans have been waiting for these leaks for a long time since the My Hero Academia manga took a break last week.

This is sadly not the case for those who were waiting for Bakugo to miraculously come back to life, as it seems like the explosive Hero is dead for good. The chapter focused on many different battles that were transpiring at the same time as Bakugo’s death, although the most remarkable occurrence is Dabi’s reappearance in the franchise.

Chaos reigns on Twitter

Issan't widow💚💥 @LovssaP #MHA363

us asking for leaks for more than

24 hrs // us when the leaks started to come out us asking for leaks for more than24 hrs // us when the leaks started to come out #MHA363us asking for leaks for more than24 hrs // us when the leaks started to come out https://t.co/3JUrmUy4aK

Moments after the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 were released, fans on Twitter, especially Bakugo stans, let go of their feelings about the chapter.

Fans cannot accept Katsuki's death since he is not only one of the franchise's main characters but also among the most popular. His death is a hard hit for fans who are suffering from the spoilers.

Fans were also devastated because of Shigaraki's taunts against Aizawa. The teacher wanted his students to live happy and long lives, which seemingly will not be the case for Bakugo. Aizawa is horrified, and he may be blaming himself for what has happened.

prekki @SlowDown_325 #MHA363 No because my head is spinning now. Like if I’m understanding correctly… Shigaraki is essentially telling Aizawa “your plan got your student killed”. Like… as if this man hadn’t been through ENOUGH. PLEASE HE LOOKS DEVASTATED. #MHASpoilers No because my head is spinning now. Like if I’m understanding correctly… Shigaraki is essentially telling Aizawa “your plan got your student killed”. Like… as if this man hadn’t been through ENOUGH. PLEASE HE LOOKS DEVASTATED. #MHASpoilers #MHA363 https://t.co/n4WMfrtuOD

𝗘𝗿𝗶𝗻 @erinlmsn NOT AIZAWA CRYING NOT AIZAWA CRYING

Some fans held onto hope and came up with theories about his survival. Some speculate that Jeanist is simply trying to make Shigaraki forget about Bakugo by saying out loud that he is dead.

Kei @abcd41048767

what if jeanist saying bakugo is dead is like that part from hp where narcissa says harry is dead but he actually isnt? tweet into the void #MHA363 #MHASpoilers (kinda)what if jeanist saying bakugo is dead is like that part from hp where narcissa says harry is dead but he actually isnt? tweet into the void #MHA363 #MHASpoilers (kinda)what if jeanist saying bakugo is dead is like that part from hp where narcissa says harry is dead but he actually isnt?

Besides Bakugo's death, My Hero Academia Chapter 363 also surprised fans by revealing that Dabi is still alive. The idea of Dabi being so proficient with his Quirk that he can copy Shoto's internalized flames technique in seconds seems a little too convenient for fans.

Iz @drnateheywood twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA It cuts back to Kamino and we see Dabi's still alive and kicking. He risked it all at the last second and tried copying Shouto's new technique. As a result, he has resisted it and is now burning Kidou and Onima, they're seriously injured. Burnin' tells Shouto to run #MHA363 It cuts back to Kamino and we see Dabi's still alive and kicking. He risked it all at the last second and tried copying Shouto's new technique. As a result, he has resisted it and is now burning Kidou and Onima, they're seriously injured. Burnin' tells Shouto to run #MHA363 #MHA363 All the great theories about what would happen with Dabi and we got "the person who hasn't had any real training since he was about four is just so good he can copy the big move that took ages to perfect." #MHA363 All the great theories about what would happen with Dabi and we got "the person who hasn't had any real training since he was about four is just so good he can copy the big move that took ages to perfect." 💀 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

melek @dadadadadazai



THAT IS INFUSED WITH ICE



#MHA363 #MHASpoilers HOW DID DABI COPY A TECHNIQUETHAT IS INFUSED WITH ICE HOW DID DABI COPY A TECHNIQUETHAT IS INFUSED WITH ICE#MHA363 #MHASpoilers

Nonetheless, fans are happy to see the return of this fan-favorite villain. Although he does not seem to be in good shape, making fans think that he will become another victim of the war in future chapters.

king Dabi @dailydoseofdabi #MHASpoilers #MHA363 Dabi breaking free is such a bittersweet feeling. I’m so happy he’s alive, but the condition he’s in is truly heartbreaking and gut-wrenching, and gives me no hope of him surviving this. #MHASpoilers #MHA363 Dabi breaking free is such a bittersweet feeling. I’m so happy he’s alive, but the condition he’s in is truly heartbreaking and gut-wrenching, and gives me no hope of him surviving this. https://t.co/X5iATRomdF

LenaVeena @Lena_Veena #MHA363 #MHASpoilers #MHAtheory

-

-

-

Dabi will most likely die with Endeavor and we’re gonna get at least class 1A and Allmight bkg death reactions (even though he’ll come back). Aizawa did bring up how much Deku and Bakugou inspire their classmates. dami villain arc @dnkisunflower #MHASpoilers drop your theories now. #MHA363 drop your theories now. #MHA363 #MHASpoilers Dabi will most likely die with Endeavor and we’re gonna get at least class 1A and Allmight bkg death reactions (even though he’ll come back). Aizawa did bring up how much Deku and Bakugou inspire their classmates. twitter.com/dnkisunflower/… #MHA363 #MHASpoilers #MHAtheory---Dabi will most likely die with Endeavor and we’re gonna get at least class 1A and Allmight bkg death reactions (even though he’ll come back). Aizawa did bring up how much Deku and Bakugou inspire their classmates. twitter.com/dnkisunflower/…

Either way, his new appearance has been the cause for many memes to start spreading online.

Many fans also noticed that the leaked panels for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 contained reactions from many heroes that most people ignored. These reactions include Hawks, Tamaki, Mirio, Mirko and Monoma, who are feeling despair right now.

🌲 Icarusフライ🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 #MHA363 #MHASpoilers

I was too distracted by the chaos of this chapter that I didn't notice Mirio and Tamaki's rage and going for round 3! I was too distracted by the chaos of this chapter that I didn't notice Mirio and Tamaki's rage and going for round 3! #MHA363 #MHASpoilersI was too distracted by the chaos of this chapter that I didn't notice Mirio and Tamaki's rage and going for round 3! https://t.co/qJD7C085Mh

Ace/Lunar/Eclipse @mo_lunar_ace #BNHA363 #MHA363



MONOMA SHOWING GENUINE CONCERN FOR BAKUGOU???



EXCUSE ME WHILE I SOB- MONOMA SHOWING GENUINE CONCERN FOR BAKUGOU???EXCUSE ME WHILE I SOB- #BNHA363 #MHA363 MONOMA SHOWING GENUINE CONCERN FOR BAKUGOU???EXCUSE ME WHILE I SOB- https://t.co/OVL9TbSQF2

Another detail fans noted was how similar AFO looks to Ochako’s father. The theories about the villain being the father of a Hero student are once again in full force.

Some fans have noticed a strange occurrence in My Hero Academia Chapter 363 revolving around Bakugo. Katsuki is the embodiment of victory for Deku and as soon as his death was confirmed, the heroes started losing.

Mey | ☁︎ bkdk soulmates /Matching with Cici~ @Meylovesbkdk #MHA363 #MHASpoilers



People are bringing up good points tho, now that Katsuki (victory/win) is announced "dead" , everything is going downhill, which could lead to him coming back later on and give the others some kind of hope again (especially Deku since he's his image of People are bringing up good points tho, now that Katsuki (victory/win) is announced "dead" , everything is going downhill, which could lead to him coming back later on and give the others some kind of hope again (especially Deku since he's his image of #MHA363 #MHASpoilersPeople are bringing up good points tho, now that Katsuki (victory/win) is announced "dead" , everything is going downhill, which could lead to him coming back later on and give the others some kind of hope again (especially Deku since he's his image of

madd @girlwhosaysbru #mha363



-

-

-



Everyone is crying but I’m convinced now more than ever tht it’s fake……



It’s all about the story telling bay-be, THE NARRATIVE.



Your telling me that the ‘symbol’ of victory falls just as ALL the villains have a revival….. it’s giving symbolic death scene Everyone is crying but I’m convinced now more than ever tht it’s fake……It’s all about the story telling bay-be, THE NARRATIVE.Your telling me that the ‘symbol’ of victory falls just as ALL the villains have a revival….. it’s giving symbolic death scene #mha363---Everyone is crying but I’m convinced now more than ever tht it’s fake……It’s all about the story telling bay-be, THE NARRATIVE.Your telling me that the ‘symbol’ of victory falls just as ALL the villains have a revival….. it’s giving symbolic death scene

marjia! @ALLIUMBEES horikoshi u smart smart Evil man, ofc the heroes r starting lose they just lost bakugou katsuki the image of victory, specifically IZUKU'S image of victory, and if deku doesnt have katsuki how is he meant to fight? #mha363 horikoshi u smart smart Evil man, ofc the heroes r starting lose they just lost bakugou katsuki the image of victory, specifically IZUKU'S image of victory, and if deku doesnt have katsuki how is he meant to fight? #mha363

Once again, fans are begging Deku to arrive soon before more deaths occur. We have not seen anything about him in weeks, so fans are getting impatient about his delay.

Lyrical_dark_Mage @MageLyrical #mha363 #MHASPOILER



Gotta love how Midoriya is taking his sweet, sweet time..... DUDE EVERYONE IS IN DANGER HERE WHERE THE HELL ARE YOU?! Gotta love how Midoriya is taking his sweet, sweet time..... DUDE EVERYONE IS IN DANGER HERE WHERE THE HELL ARE YOU?! #mha363 #MHASPOILER Gotta love how Midoriya is taking his sweet, sweet time..... DUDE EVERYONE IS IN DANGER HERE WHERE THE HELL ARE YOU?!

Alex @Alex20040618 #MHASpoilers #MHA363

The heroes are dying and Deku just went to find the one piece The heroes are dying and Deku just went to find the one piece #MHASpoilers #MHA363 The heroes are dying and Deku just went to find the one piece https://t.co/03FZYHCDdi

Despite how dark the situation seems for our Heroes; fans did not lose the creativity to create memes about the latest chapter.

Final Thoughts

It may be time to say goodbye to Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Accepting the death of a major character in a series is never easy, especially when you grow attached to them. As hard as it may be for fans, until something else is revealed in the manga, My Hero Academia chapter 363 marks the day Bakugo passed away. His death is a devastating blow for the Heroes, who have already lost so much.

Deku’s arrival will be pivotal for the tides of war to change once again. If Izuku does not arrive to fight soon, more people will end up dead at the hands of Shigaraki, who wants to demoralize the Hero once he appears.

Can the Heroes defeat Shigaraki? (Image via Studio Bones)

The break is over, which means My Hero Academia Chapter 363’s story will continue next week. For now, fans cannot do anything other than theorize, cope and await new information about the fate of our favorite Heroes.

