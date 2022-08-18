Create

Twitter is in turmoil as My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers simultaneously confirm a major character's death and revive a popular villain

The fandom is in tears after the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 (Image via Studio Bones)
The Obon break is over, and with it, the wait for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers is as well. A few hours ago, detailed spoilers about this newest chapter started circulating on the internet, confirming fans’ worst fear and painting a grim future for our heroes.

After the spoilers were released, Twitter became chaotic, with fans talking about the many events in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Continue reading to learn more about how fans reacted to the horrible news given in Horikoshi’s latest entry to the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless stated otherwise.

Twitter is not okay after My Hero Academia Chapter 363 gave the villains the upper hand

Fans’ fear become a reality

#MHASpoilers #MHA363 CHRISSY WAKE UP !I DON'T LIKE THIS CHRISSY WAKE UP !!!HE-LLO?!, TIME TO WAKE UP TIME TO WAKE UP, WAKE UP WAKE UP CHRISSYI DON'T LIKE THIS KACCHAN WAKE UP😭 https://t.co/3PsMiRN69S

As stated before, the leaks for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 were released earlier today. Fans have been waiting for these leaks for a long time since the My Hero Academia manga took a break last week.

This is sadly not the case for those who were waiting for Bakugo to miraculously come back to life, as it seems like the explosive Hero is dead for good. The chapter focused on many different battles that were transpiring at the same time as Bakugo’s death, although the most remarkable occurrence is Dabi’s reappearance in the franchise.

Chaos reigns on Twitter

#MHA363us asking for leaks for more than24 hrs // us when the leaks started to come out https://t.co/3JUrmUy4aK

Moments after the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 were released, fans on Twitter, especially Bakugo stans, let go of their feelings about the chapter.

I will never forgive horikoshi #MHA363 https://t.co/lxrVXXeppX

Fans cannot accept Katsuki's death since he is not only one of the franchise's main characters but also among the most popular. His death is a hard hit for fans who are suffering from the spoilers.

The fandom: #MHA363 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/rXTUtnpeD2
everyone rn #MHA363 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/qBS6OoLP2F
I don’t think I’ll ever accept it #MHA363 https://t.co/HUq1YHKDpJ

Fans were also devastated because of Shigaraki's taunts against Aizawa. The teacher wanted his students to live happy and long lives, which seemingly will not be the case for Bakugo. Aizawa is horrified, and he may be blaming himself for what has happened.

No because my head is spinning now. Like if I’m understanding correctly… Shigaraki is essentially telling Aizawa “your plan got your student killed”. Like… as if this man hadn’t been through ENOUGH. PLEASE HE LOOKS DEVASTATED. #MHASpoilers #MHA363 https://t.co/n4WMfrtuOD
#MHASpoilers #BNHA363 #MHA363THE LOOK ON AIZAWA’S FACE WHEN JEANIST CONFIRMS BAKUGOU HAS NO PULSE I CANT DO THIS ANYMORE BRO AND SHIGAFO WAS TAUNTING HIM AAAAAAA https://t.co/nOh4lN1tVx
NOT AIZAWA CRYING

Some fans held onto hope and came up with theories about his survival. Some speculate that Jeanist is simply trying to make Shigaraki forget about Bakugo by saying out loud that he is dead.

tweet into the void #MHA363 #MHASpoilers (kinda)what if jeanist saying bakugo is dead is like that part from hp where narcissa says harry is dead but he actually isnt?
#MHA363 #MHASpoilersWith Jeanist potentially lying to Shigafo about bakugou's state so he can earn some time I can't help but to remember this scene! It's basically the same???? 💀 https://t.co/ETWi8q0Kjb

Besides Bakugo's death, My Hero Academia Chapter 363 also surprised fans by revealing that Dabi is still alive. The idea of Dabi being so proficient with his Quirk that he can copy Shoto's internalized flames technique in seconds seems a little too convenient for fans.

#MHA363 All the great theories about what would happen with Dabi and we got "the person who hasn't had any real training since he was about four is just so good he can copy the big move that took ages to perfect." 💀 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…
HOW DID DABI COPY A TECHNIQUETHAT IS INFUSED WITH ICE#MHA363 #MHASpoilers

Nonetheless, fans are happy to see the return of this fan-favorite villain. Although he does not seem to be in good shape, making fans think that he will become another victim of the war in future chapters.

#MHASpoilers #MHA363 Heroes: we won! Dabi has been defeated! Thank god this was so eas- Dabi with Flashfire Phosphor: https://t.co/Gp52bALVcQ
#MHASpoilers #MHA363 Dabi breaking free is such a bittersweet feeling. I’m so happy he’s alive, but the condition he’s in is truly heartbreaking and gut-wrenching, and gives me no hope of him surviving this. https://t.co/X5iATRomdF
#MHA363 #MHASpoilers #MHAtheory---Dabi will most likely die with Endeavor and we’re gonna get at least class 1A and Allmight bkg death reactions (even though he’ll come back). Aizawa did bring up how much Deku and Bakugou inspire their classmates. twitter.com/dnkisunflower/…

Either way, his new appearance has been the cause for many memes to start spreading online.

It’s giving “I always come back”#MHA363 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/bPaCk0t27J
#MHASpoilers #MHA363I will not be apologizing https://t.co/dzh3YDlrQa

Many fans also noticed that the leaked panels for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 contained reactions from many heroes that most people ignored. These reactions include Hawks, Tamaki, Mirio, Mirko and Monoma, who are feeling despair right now.

#MHA363 #MHASpoilersI was too distracted by the chaos of this chapter that I didn't notice Mirio and Tamaki's rage and going for round 3! https://t.co/qJD7C085Mh
#BNHA363 #MHA363 MONOMA SHOWING GENUINE CONCERN FOR BAKUGOU???EXCUSE ME WHILE I SOB- https://t.co/OVL9TbSQF2
#MHA363 #MHASpoilers and maybe he's realising for the first time, that optimism won't always save the day :[ https://t.co/vFA8ULiF7Z
#MHA363 #MHASPOILERSOH SHE'S HELLA MAD https://t.co/oWLbH0XIOn

Another detail fans noted was how similar AFO looks to Ochako’s father. The theories about the villain being the father of a Hero student are once again in full force.

#MHASpoilers #MHA363It’s all fun and games until AFO is Deku AND Ochaco’s daddy https://t.co/CZz7DO72yu
@Outletboi Bro if AFO is Dekus dad I’m gonna lose it!
@Outletboi Ochako: Looks like one of my relatives is a villain.Shoto: That's rough, buddy

Some fans have noticed a strange occurrence in My Hero Academia Chapter 363 revolving around Bakugo. Katsuki is the embodiment of victory for Deku and as soon as his death was confirmed, the heroes started losing.

#MHA363 #MHASpoilersPeople are bringing up good points tho, now that Katsuki (victory/win) is announced "dead" , everything is going downhill, which could lead to him coming back later on and give the others some kind of hope again (especially Deku since he's his image of
#mha363---Everyone is crying but I’m convinced now more than ever tht it’s fake……It’s all about the story telling bay-be, THE NARRATIVE.Your telling me that the ‘symbol’ of victory falls just as ALL the villains have a revival….. it’s giving symbolic death scene
horikoshi u smart smart Evil man, ofc the heroes r starting lose they just lost bakugou katsuki the image of victory, specifically IZUKU'S image of victory, and if deku doesnt have katsuki how is he meant to fight? #mha363

Once again, fans are begging Deku to arrive soon before more deaths occur. We have not seen anything about him in weeks, so fans are getting impatient about his delay.

#mha363 #MHASPOILER Gotta love how Midoriya is taking his sweet, sweet time..... DUDE EVERYONE IS IN DANGER HERE WHERE THE HELL ARE YOU?!
#MHASpoilers #MHA363 The heroes are dying and Deku just went to find the one piece https://t.co/03FZYHCDdi

Despite how dark the situation seems for our Heroes; fans did not lose the creativity to create memes about the latest chapter.

not feeling very kacchow rn #mha363 https://t.co/bzojHmoN71
#MHA363 #MHASpoilers He’ll be fine guys, everyone needs a moment to rest 🤗 https://t.co/Ax5OZ2nQIR
Son LMFAOOOOOO #MHASpoilers #mha363 https://t.co/xJNm7Xh3UR
MHA chapter 363 spoiler. #mha363 #MHASpoilers #KatsukiBakugo https://t.co/YExAShUmcK

Final Thoughts

It may be time to say goodbye to Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Accepting the death of a major character in a series is never easy, especially when you grow attached to them. As hard as it may be for fans, until something else is revealed in the manga, My Hero Academia chapter 363 marks the day Bakugo passed away. His death is a devastating blow for the Heroes, who have already lost so much.

Deku’s arrival will be pivotal for the tides of war to change once again. If Izuku does not arrive to fight soon, more people will end up dead at the hands of Shigaraki, who wants to demoralize the Hero once he appears.

Can the Heroes defeat Shigaraki? (Image via Studio Bones)

The break is over, which means My Hero Academia Chapter 363’s story will continue next week. For now, fans cannot do anything other than theorize, cope and await new information about the fate of our favorite Heroes.

