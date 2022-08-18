Twitter is in turmoil as My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers simultaneously confirm a major character's death and revive a popular villain

The Obon break is over, and with it, the wait for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 spoilers is as well. A few hours ago, detailed spoilers about this newest chapter started circulating on the internet, confirming fans’ worst fear and painting a grim future for our heroes.
After the spoilers were released, Twitter became chaotic, with fans talking about the many events in My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Continue reading to learn more about how fans reacted to the horrible news given in Horikoshi’s latest entry to the manga.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless stated otherwise.
Twitter is not okay after My Hero Academia Chapter 363 gave the villains the upper hand
Fans’ fear become a reality
As stated before, the leaks for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 were released earlier today. Fans have been waiting for these leaks for a long time since the My Hero Academia manga took a break last week.
This is sadly not the case for those who were waiting for Bakugo to miraculously come back to life, as it seems like the explosive Hero is dead for good. The chapter focused on many different battles that were transpiring at the same time as Bakugo’s death, although the most remarkable occurrence is Dabi’s reappearance in the franchise.
Chaos reigns on Twitter
Moments after the spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 were released, fans on Twitter, especially Bakugo stans, let go of their feelings about the chapter.
Fans cannot accept Katsuki's death since he is not only one of the franchise's main characters but also among the most popular. His death is a hard hit for fans who are suffering from the spoilers.
Fans were also devastated because of Shigaraki's taunts against Aizawa. The teacher wanted his students to live happy and long lives, which seemingly will not be the case for Bakugo. Aizawa is horrified, and he may be blaming himself for what has happened.
Some fans held onto hope and came up with theories about his survival. Some speculate that Jeanist is simply trying to make Shigaraki forget about Bakugo by saying out loud that he is dead.
Besides Bakugo's death, My Hero Academia Chapter 363 also surprised fans by revealing that Dabi is still alive. The idea of Dabi being so proficient with his Quirk that he can copy Shoto's internalized flames technique in seconds seems a little too convenient for fans.
Nonetheless, fans are happy to see the return of this fan-favorite villain. Although he does not seem to be in good shape, making fans think that he will become another victim of the war in future chapters.
Either way, his new appearance has been the cause for many memes to start spreading online.
Many fans also noticed that the leaked panels for My Hero Academia Chapter 363 contained reactions from many heroes that most people ignored. These reactions include Hawks, Tamaki, Mirio, Mirko and Monoma, who are feeling despair right now.
Another detail fans noted was how similar AFO looks to Ochako’s father. The theories about the villain being the father of a Hero student are once again in full force.
Some fans have noticed a strange occurrence in My Hero Academia Chapter 363 revolving around Bakugo. Katsuki is the embodiment of victory for Deku and as soon as his death was confirmed, the heroes started losing.
Once again, fans are begging Deku to arrive soon before more deaths occur. We have not seen anything about him in weeks, so fans are getting impatient about his delay.
Despite how dark the situation seems for our Heroes; fans did not lose the creativity to create memes about the latest chapter.
Final Thoughts
Accepting the death of a major character in a series is never easy, especially when you grow attached to them. As hard as it may be for fans, until something else is revealed in the manga, My Hero Academia chapter 363 marks the day Bakugo passed away. His death is a devastating blow for the Heroes, who have already lost so much.
Deku’s arrival will be pivotal for the tides of war to change once again. If Izuku does not arrive to fight soon, more people will end up dead at the hands of Shigaraki, who wants to demoralize the Hero once he appears.
The break is over, which means My Hero Academia Chapter 363’s story will continue next week. For now, fans cannot do anything other than theorize, cope and await new information about the fate of our favorite Heroes.
For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki