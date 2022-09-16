Bleach Arc List: Chronological guide of all arcs so far

Bleach has proved its worth as one of the best shonen animes of all time. As the highly anticipated continuation of the anime approaches its release date, fans are quite giddy with excitement. The Thousand-Year Blood War arc showcases the best of Tite Kubo's work, and to fully appreciate the upcoming anime, one must keep up with all of the arcs in the original 2004 anime.

While Bleach follows a linear, laid-out plot that doesn't tend to be dreary or dull, fans may lose interest, which is a common problem with long shonen animes. However, times like these reignite the desire to catch up on one's favorite anime.

Follow along as this article provides a comprehensive guide to all of Bleach's complicated arcs.

Listing all Bleach arcs chronologically ahead of The Thousand-Year Blood War arc's release

While Bleach is considerably shorter than other big names in the shonen industry, 366 episodes are quite a challenge for an everyday watcher. Tite Kubo has released 74 volumes of the manga, which are carefully divided into 13 different arcs based on the plot of the story.

Although fans generally divide the anime into five major arcs, which include the Substitute arc, Soul Society arc, Arrancar arc, Lost Agent arc, and finally the newest unreleased addition, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, arcs like Soul Society and Arrancar can be further divided into several smaller story arcs due to the sheer amount of versatility they showcase.

The following list can help fans navigate the various arcs:

Sl no. Arc name Episode Range 1 Agent of the Shinigami Arc 1- 20 2 Soul Society: The Sneak Entry Arc 21 - 41 3 Soul Society: The Rescue Arc 42 - 63 3.1 The Bount Arc 64 - 91 3.2 Bount Assault on Soul Society Arc 92 - 109 4 Arrancar: The Arrival Arc 110 - 131 5 Arrancar: The Hueco Mundo Sneak Entry Arc 132 - 151 6 Arrancar: The Fierce Fight Arc 152 - 167 6.1 The New Captain Shūsuke Amagai Arc 168 - 189 7 Arrancar vs. Shinigami Arc 190 - 205 8 The Past Arc 206 - 212 9 Arrancar: Decisive Battle of Karakura Arc 213 - 229 9.1 Zanpakutō Unknown Tales Arc 230 - 265 10 Arrancar: Downfall Arc 266 - 316 10.1 Gotei 13 Invading Army Arc 317 - 342 11 The Lost Substitute Shinigami Arc 343 - 366 12 The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc Will be revealed soon

Fans may follow the respective episode numbers to rewatch particular arcs and get a taste of nostalgia before the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc hits screens globally. The list has also been curated to highlight mini-arcs that may be of particular interest to some fans.

Final thoughts

Ever since the original 2004 anime was released, Tite Kubo has amassed a huge following, and the sheer impact he has left on the world of Animanga is admirably outstanding.

The Thousand-Year Blood War arc has premiered in Japan, and fans left amazing reviews for the content they watched. With Studio Pierrot finally upgrading its animation standards, fans of the series are not expected to be disappointed.

Hence, for fans who are on a quest to revisit old memories or start from where they left off, this list will help them immensely. To avoid fillers, follow this link to our curated list of every episode fans can skip.

