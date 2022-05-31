Bleach filler episodes: Full list of every episode you can skip

Bleach is one of the most internationally famous and successful anime series of all time, being a key part of the Big Three. These refer to the most internationally popular and critically acclaimed shows after Dragon Ball Z, including Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach.

However, despite being critically acclaimed and internationally loved, the Big Three series have often had problems with filler and pacing throughout their anime runs. Bleach is no different and has its fair share of skippable, non-canon filler episodes.

Here is the complete list of Bleach filler episodes, including every episode you can skip while still getting the full, canonical story.

Bleach filler arcs, episodes run rampant in anime’s broadcast history

1) Episode 33

The title card for the 33rd episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach’s thirty-third episode is the first filler episode of the series and certainly doesn’t try to portray itself as anything else. Protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki isn’t seen for the whole episode, which can be a good indicator of filler but isn’t always.

The episode is entitled, Miracle! The Mysterious New Hero, and primarily focuses on Ichigo’s younger sisters, Karin and Yuzu Kurosaki. The entire episode essentially follows the two girls as they find a cat and are drawn into an excessively long, unnecessary, and ultimately pointless adventure.

2) Episode 50

Kon, as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach’s fiftieth episode is the next filler installment for the series and is just as skippable as the previous entry, both canonically and in quality. It essentially follows the lovable, sentient stuffed animal Kon on his adventures out and about Karakura town.

Don Kanonji is heavily featured in the episode, which essentially revolves around him trying to make a comeback centered around the exploitation of the aforementioned stuffed animal. Like the prior episode, Ichigo Kurosaki isn’t mentioned or seen during the installment, solidifying its status as skippable filler.

3) Episodes 64-108: The Bount arc

Noobtoons ✰ Twitch (She/Her) @noobtoonsTv Trying to get through Bleach’s Bount Arc and they really did the bare minimum on the animation, it’s hard NOT to notice how bad it looks but am enjoying the story regardless Trying to get through Bleach’s Bount Arc and they really did the bare minimum on the animation, it’s hard NOT to notice how bad it looks but am enjoying the story regardless 😂

Bleach’s first full-on filler arc begins in Episode 64 and is formally entitled The Bount arc. The 44-episode string of filler follows Ichigo and other Soul Society members as they combat Bounts, essentially vampires.

While technically filler and non-canon, the Bount arc is regarded by many series fans as being fairly enjoyable and watchable. While this makes it somewhat unique amongst other filler arcs, it’s nevertheless as skippable as others for those only interested in the canonical series experience.

4) Episodes 128-137

The title card for the 128th episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This string of Bleach filler episodes occupies a section of the otherwise canonical Arrancar arc, choosing to introduce filler events into a canon story arc. The episodes are at least somewhat more engaging than other filler episodes here, introducing unique villains and concepts that aren’t touched on again.

However, it is still filler at the end of the day, which becomes more apparent in the middle section of this episode sequence. As a result, while entertaining, the episodes are entirely safe to skip for those seeking the canonical experience.

5) Episodes 147-149

The title card for the 147th episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This string of three filler episodes focuses on Ichigo’s group becoming lost in the non-canonical Forest of Menos once arriving in Hueco Mundo. Rukia Kuchiki is kidnapped in the process, and the three-episode mini-arc focuses on the group’s efforts to retrieve their friend.

Obviously, they are successful in doing so come Episode 149, allowing the series to rejoin canonical material smoothly and without interruption. While an entertaining string of Bleach episodes that introduces some good concepts, it is unfortunately still filler and not needed to experience the canonical story.

6) Episodes 168-189: Kasumioji Conspiracy arc

ali @ali_xD___ ngl the kasumioji conspiracy arc is the most boring arc in bleach ngl the kasumioji conspiracy arc is the most boring arc in bleach

The Kasumioji Conspiracy arc is one of the more disappointingly written Bleach filler arcs, with fans incredibly unreceptive to its production. It sees a new captain to the Gotei 13 being introduced, going by the name of Shusuke Amagai.

However, it quickly becomes apparent that Amagai has ulterior motives until he eventually outright puts himself at odds with the rest of the Gotei 13. While the storyline was interesting, 34 episodes were too long and drawn out of a sequence for a relatively simple filler arc.

7) Episodes 204-205

The title card for the 205th episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach Episodes 204 and 205 serve as somewhat of a continuation of the previous filler arc, reintroducing Rurichiyo Kasumioji, princess of the Kasumioji clan. She’s introduced as having established a life for herself within the human world and Karakura town, being happier here than in the palace.

The two episodes essentially follow her as she works out a conflict with another filler character who doesn’t appear in canonical sources. For those who enjoyed the previous filler arc, it’s likely a nice follow-up to one of its better characters.

There’s no reason to sit through these two episodes for those who didn’t enjoy or skipped the previous filler arc.

8) Episodes 213-214

The title card for the 214th episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This string of Bleach episodes follows Kisuke Urahara in his attempts to make an Avengers-style team of protectors for Karakura town, with the lovable Kon at its center. The episodes are more entertaining and light-hearted than other filler installments but are still rather dull and hard to sit through overall.

Those who particularly enjoy Kon may want to consider giving these specific episodes a try. Otherwise, they’re wholly skippable and add nothing to the story at large.

9) Episodes 228-266: The Zanpakuto Rebellion arc

DBZimran @DBZimran Its my first time watching it, maybe if I experienced it when I was younger I'd like it, but damn the animation, story and characterisation is so off. I'm 7 episodes into the Zanpakuto Rebellion Arc I can't believe people like this trash.Its my first time watching it, maybe if I experienced it when I was younger I'd like it, but damn the animation, story and characterisation is so off. I'm 7 episodes into the Zanpakuto Rebellion Arc I can't believe people like this trash. 😂 Its my first time watching it, maybe if I experienced it when I was younger I'd like it, but damn the animation, story and characterisation is so off.

This string of filler episodes has a terrible reputation amongst Bleach fans and the anime community. The Zanpakuto Rebellion arc is incredibly poorly envisioned and constructed, with many plot holes to be found and character assassination just as frequent.

It essentially sees the spirits of Zanpakuto coming to life and separating from their weapon vessels, then attacking Soul Society with their newfound freedom. It’s one of the most pointless arcs, even for filler, within the series and is incredibly disliked by fans at large.

10) Episode 287

The title card for the 287th episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach Episode 287 is one of the poorest types of filler episodes imaginable, with all of its events being a dream of Ichigo’s. While it’s one thing to have filler that is attempted to be passed off as canon, this is merely a slap in the face to any viewers who give filler a chance.

It’s incredibly disheartening and frustrating to sit through this episode’s events just for them to have no impact on the story whatsoever, even relative to other filler episodes.

11) Episodes 298-299

The title card for Bleach’s 298th episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This two-entry string of filler episodes features the Shinigami of Soul Society making a film for and entering the Soul Society International Film Festival. It’s essentially just the better-known Shinigami attempting to coordinate the production and release of a movie with one another to a somewhat comedic effect.

As far as filler episodes go, these are certainly some of the more watchable for the light-hearted tone they take. Even so, they’re not part of the canon Bleach story and are skippable for those only interested in the actual plot.

12) Episodes 303-305

The title card for Bleach’s 303rd episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This string of filler episodes features three completely unrelated stories, focusing on different characters and settings. One is a New Year’s party-themed episode, one is a hot spring-themed episode, and the third is, unfortunately, another Ichigo dream episode.

As far as fillers go, these are typical episodes most series produce when looking to introduce filler. However, that doesn’t make them any more palatable, and it certainly doesn’t make them part of the canonical Bleach story.

13) Episodes 311-341: Reigai Uprising

Zay @Oathkexper @K_Doofenshmirtz @BasedLuffy56 I mean Zanpakuto Rebellion and Reigai Uprising weren’t bad imo they also gave some of my fav bleach ops it’s just the bount arc is synonymous with the bleach anime at this point @K_Doofenshmirtz @BasedLuffy56 I mean Zanpakuto Rebellion and Reigai Uprising weren’t bad imo they also gave some of my fav bleach ops it’s just the bount arc is synonymous with the bleach anime at this point

The final full-on filler arc in Bleach, the Reigai Uprising arc, takes place one month after Sosuke Aizen’s canonical defeat and sees trouble brewing in Soul Society. Filler character Kageroza Inaba creates Modified Soul copies of the Gotei 13, placing them in Reigai bodies and using them to attack Soul Society.

The arc is somewhat hard to sit through, as part of Inaba’s plan results in Ichigo being unable to do anything for most of it. The quality here feels like the Bleach anime is just trying to limp to the end, making it avoidable both for its non-canon status and overall quality.

14) Episode 355

The title card for the 355th episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fittingly, Bleach’s final filler episode is one of celebration, showing the Gotei 13 and Soul Society at large celebrating New Year. It’s a largely skippable episode, with no real highlights in quality that make up for the lack of canonicity of events within.

As the last filler episode of the series, it’s better to skip and stick with the canonical Fullbringer arc instead.

Note: This article solely depicts the personal author’s views.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy watching filler episodes? Love it! Hate it! 0 votes so far