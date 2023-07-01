Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War - Why does Ichigo have two Zanpakuto? Explained

The first part, Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War, has created a lot of buzz with the return of one of the most anticipated "Big 3." Ever since the sequel’s premiere, which promises to unravel most of the confounding plot holes that have caused a great deal of uncertainty, the entire Bleach fandom has been on the edge of their seats, anticipating what the future holds for the protagonist.

The major revelations made in the first cour have broken the silence on Ichigo’s dormant abilities, as it was finally unveiled that his Shinigami abilities, including his Zanpakuto, were Quincy's spirit weapons in disguise.

Fans were in a quandary after the first part’s ending as the Third Seated Officer of the Royal Guard’s Zero Division, Oetsu Nimaiya, forged two Zanpakuto for Ichigo, different from his conventional blade.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War.

Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War - Both of Ichigo’s Zanpakuto channel different power sources

Radman @r7dman is nothing short of greatness. And to have that intrinsically tied to his Zanpakuto & the power system of the series, paying off his growth with two new Zanpakuto that he considers a part of himself rather than tools for his own agenda? I’m blown away man. Ichigo might be top 1. is nothing short of greatness. And to have that intrinsically tied to his Zanpakuto & the power system of the series, paying off his growth with two new Zanpakuto that he considers a part of himself rather than tools for his own agenda? I’m blown away man. Ichigo might be top 1. https://t.co/GszhaHSEym

Oetsu reforged Ichigo’s Zanpakuto using an actual Asauchi, as his former blade was manifested by the fusion between his inner Hollow and his Shinigami powers triggered when Rukia made him a Substitute Shinigami. Ichigo’s actual prowess, which was suppressed until now, was unleashed after he gained his true Zanpakuto and came to terms with his true heritage and powers.

His real Zanpukto took the form of two different blades. The longer one that looks like a khyber blade represents his inner Hollow fused with his true Asauchi and the shorter one that resembles a trench knife represents his Quincy heritage.

Ichigo keeps his longer blade on his back while the shorter one stays on his right hip. As Ichigo picked the swords while they were still blazing hot, there was never a hilt crafted by Oetsu. Ichigo enveloped the grips in normal pieces of cloth.

luci 🤍 ⁰-¹ HARD @QuienEsLucifer i cant wait to see ichigo fight w his new zanpakuto n it has me wondering if him having two blades will mean that one them will have soul reaper/hollow abilities n the other one quincy abilities ? #BleachTYBW i cant wait to see ichigo fight w his new zanpakuto n it has me wondering if him having two blades will mean that one them will have soul reaper/hollow abilities n the other one quincy abilities ? #BleachTYBW https://t.co/HVRZ7sfPwu

As seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War episode 13, The Blade is Me, Oetsu breaks it to Ichigo that his Zangetsu was never really a true Zanpakuto, as all this time he was relying on the powers masquerading as Shinigami abilities. After confronting old man Zangetsu, Ichigo learns that it was a manifested spirit of his Quincy powers that he never acknowledged during the first half of Bleach.

During episode 12, the penultimate installment to part 1 of Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War, Everything But the Rain June Truth, Isshin unravels the mystery encircling Masaki Kurosaki’s death.

Having a pure heritage, which came to be known as "Echt," Masaki was a pure-blooded Quincy, which is why it was surprising how a low-level hollow like Grand Fisher could break through her ultimate defense, "Blut."

𝔄𝔩𝔪𝔦𝔤𝔥𝔱𝔶 @ReioRemms To tackle this, we’re gonna look at Ichigo’s soul, and the nature of zanpakuto. For those unaware, zanpakuto are a fusion between two classic Japanese folklore concepts; mitama and tsukumogami. Mitama involves housing multiple spirits in one body, while Tsukumogami- To tackle this, we’re gonna look at Ichigo’s soul, and the nature of zanpakuto. For those unaware, zanpakuto are a fusion between two classic Japanese folklore concepts; mitama and tsukumogami. Mitama involves housing multiple spirits in one body, while Tsukumogami- https://t.co/GUgiIpLq1X

Isshin later disclosed in the episode that Masaki lost to Grand Fisher because her abilities suddenly vanished due to Auswählen or the Holy Selection. After Yhwach’s awakening from being sealed for almost a millennium, he forcibly took the power of all the pure-blooded Quincies.

As Ichigo assimilated his mother’s Quincy abilities, his mixed ancestry didn’t let his Quincy powers get stolen like the others. However, Yhwach knew about his existence due to his Omni-Precognition ability of The Almighty.

Now that Ichigo has finally unlocked his true potential, the upcoming cour, Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War Part 2, The Separation, will see him in his most dominant form of all time as the epic clash between the Soul Society and Wandereich is expected to reach unparalleled heights, promising an enthralling continuation of the arc.

