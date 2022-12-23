Bleach TYBW episode 12 preview teases the connection between Uryu and Ichigo's parents

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview for Bleach TYBW episode 12, which is set to be released on December 27, 2022, at 12 am JST on TV Tokyo.

The episode titled Everything But The Rain June Truth will also be available to stream exclusively in the US on Hulu. Additionally, it will be available for simulcast in select countries outside the US via Disney+. The same is available to stream on Ani-One Asia Ultra membership and Netflix in select countries.

The previous episode saw Isshin reveal his lineage to Ichigo as his mother was a Quincy. The episode also saw the first meeting between Ichigo's parents as fans learned more about Masaki Kurosaki and her roots.

Bleach TYBW episode 12 preview hints at more developments between Isshin and Masaki

The preview for Bleach TYBW episode 12, titled Everything But The Rain June Truth, revealed stills from the upcoming episode, which hint at the appearances of Isshin Shiba, Masaki Kurosaki, Ryuken Ishida, Kanae Katagiri, and Kisuke Urahara.

Along with this, a preview was revealed about the episode on Bleach TYBW's official website. It showed how the captain of Squad 10, Isshin Shiba, upon returning to the Gotei 13, decided not to include the appearance of a Quincy in his report. It seems he is interested in Quincy, given how he wants to meet her again to thank her properly.

Ryuken Ishida as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 12 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The preview also revealed how Ryuken Ishida's mother was set to find out from Katagiri that Masaki Kurosaki helped a Soul Reaper to fight a Hollow. This was entirely against the Quincy's methods, which is why Ryuken's mother was set to be furious at Masaki.

The episode will also see Masaki fall ill as her body is set to develop a Hollow Hole. This might be because of the Black Hollow that bit her the previous night during the incident. Upon seeing this, Ryuken will carry her sister outside, which is when Isshin Shiba will appear.

Masaki Kurosaki as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 12 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The upcoming episode is set to focus on the relationship between Uryu and Ichigo's parents. Fans know that Isshin Shiba gets married to Masaki Kurosaki. But previously, it wasn't revealed that Masaki was Ryuken Ishida's cousin, who was set for an arranged marriage with him.

This means that Ichigo and Uryu are related to each other as Ichigo's mother was the cousin of Uryu's father, making Ichigo and Uryu second cousins. This is a huge revelation, given that Ishida Uryu first appeared in the 44th episode of the original Bleach anime.

