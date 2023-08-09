Why Rukia's Bankai will be the crowning moment for Bleach TYBW part 2, explored

The upcoming episode of Bleach TYBW part 2, titled The White Haze, will mark a significant moment for Bleach, as it will exhibit Rukia's bankai for the first time. Since Rukia Kuchiki is one of the beloved characters of Tite Kubo's magnum opus, fans cannot wait to see her moment of glory in the next episode.

Rukia has been an integral character throughout Bleach's storyline. She has been the face of Bleach, along with Ichigo Kurosaki. When she first appeared in Karakura Town, accompanied by the famous Shiro Sagisu's Precipice of Defeat OST, Rukia exuded mystery and awe and set the tone for the rest of the series.

As an iconic character, Rukia has gone through numerous developments throughout the story. However, it wasn't until the Bleach TYBW arc that she unlocked the true potential of her Zanpakuto and achieved her Bankai.

Therefore, the upcoming Bleach TYBW part 2 episode will be a big moment for Rukia's character. In addition to her unfathomable power, Rukia will obtain what she badly wanted as a Shinigami.

Bleach TYBW part 2: Rukia's Bankai gives her character a new dimension as she gets her brother's acknowledgment

To understand why Rukia's Bankai will be significant in Bleach TYBW Part 2, one must know about Rukia. In the Substitute Soul Reaper arc, Rukia Kuchiki, the Shinigami, was introduced for the first time. In Karakura town, she met Ichigo Kurosaki, and through a series of events, she ended up giving her powers to him.

Since she gave her powers to a human and committed a grave offense, Rukia was sentenced to execution according to the laws of the Soul Society. What's more devastating is that it was her brother who upheld his Shinigami honor and pride by following the rules, even if it meant the execution of her sister.

Rukia Kuchiki in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

However, it was Ichigo Kurosaki who fought Byakuya and made him realize that it was okay to fight the law in order to protect those who were important. Having acknowledged this simple fact, Byakuya admitted defeat and changed gradually, though he never confessed his true feelings to Rukia.

As for Rukia, she wanted to be acknowledged by her brother more than anything else. If one were to look at the history of Rukia Kuchiki, she never truly had a family she could call her own.

Rukia as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Even though Byakuya Kuchiki invited her to join his family, he never really showed any proper feelings toward her. Byakuya's distant nature gave her the impression that he didn't care for her at all.

Despite all this, Rukia never stopped moving forward. She continued to get stronger, both emotionally and physically. As a Shinigami, she never lost sight of what was important to her. Even in Bleach TYBW part 2, fans saw her zeal and passion as a Shinigami.

She had suffered so much and endured everything, all by herself. However, Rukia began to understand that it was okay to take help from others and appreciate them. The people that she cared about gave her the motivation to move forward.

Her pure heart didn't waver for once, and that made her soul a beautiful one. Rukia's Zanpakuto, Sode no Shirayuki, is the reflection of her pure and beautiful heart. Bleach TYBW part 2 will be a testament to it.

Rukia as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Tite Kubo)

Even in Bleach TYBW, she never lost sight of her duty as a Shinigami. Rukia went to the Royal Palace to train after losing badly to the Quincy in the first invasion and seeing the state of her brother, Byakuya Kuchiki. In Bleach TYBW Part 2, she honed Zanpakuto and came to learn the true power that existed within her.

Throughout Bleach, Rukia has fought numerous battles. However, it is against Nodt in Bleach TYBW part 2 that she will truly shine as a Shinigami. Releasing her Bankai, Hakka no Togame, Rukia's appearance will change, and she will resemble an ice queen. As the other face of Bleach, apart from Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki will receive her moment of splendor in Bleach TYBW part 2.

Rukia's appearance after releasing her Bankai in Bleach TYBW (Image via Tite Kubo)

Most importantly, Rukia Kuchiki will also get the acknowledgement of her brother in Bleach TYBW part 2, something that she wanted badly. As mentioned earlier, Byakuya Kuchiki never once explicitly confessed his true feelings to Rukia.

However, for the first time, she would hear what she wanted to hear from his brother.

"You have become strong....Rukia."

To be finally acknowledged by her brother in Bleach TYBW part 2 would not only be an emotional moment for Rukia but also for Bleach fans in general. Even though Rukia hadn't fully mastered her Bankai: Hakka no Togame, Byakuya's approval would be enough for her.

"Take your time and melt it Rukia..nice and slowly...you have a wonderful Bankai. Yet it is a difficult Bankai. One false step, and you could lose your own life...You must use it with care. Do not be hasty." - Byakuya (Bleach Chapter 570)

"For if you wield your blade without regarding for your own life...you will find yourself unable to protect anything." - Byakuya Kuchiki (Bleach Chapter 570)

In Bleach TYBW, Rukia Kuchiki's character reached the culmination point. Rukia not only achieved the most beautiful Bankai ever, but her power was also recognized by her brother. In this respect, Rukia's bankai will be a pivotal moment in Bleach TYBW part 2.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.