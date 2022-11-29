Who are the Royal Guards in Bleach TYBW, explained

Bleach TYBW episode 8 introduces the Royal Guards for the first time, covering chapters 515 to 519 of the manga. After the seriousness of the previous episodes, Yamamoto's horrific death, and the relief of the Quincies' voluntary retreat, this episode takes a lighter tone.

In Bleach TYBW episode 8, the Royal Guards ride a massive pillar known as the Tenchuuren from the Soul King's palace to Seireitei. They will play a significant role in the series going forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach TYBW arc.

Everything there is to know about the Royal Guards in Bleach TYBW

Who are the Royal Guards in the Bleach TYBW arc?

The Royal Palace as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Royal Guards, also known as the Zero Division, are a group of five Captains tasked with guarding the Soul King, Royal Family, and Royal Palace. One of their responsibilities is to hunt down Menos Grande.

The entire squad has no soldiers, but as Shunsui informs Ichigo in Bleach TYBW, their combined strength far exceeds that of the entire Gotei 13. Tenjiro Kirinji, Kirio Hikifune, Ouetsu Nimaiya, Senjumaru Shutara, and Ichibei Hyousube make up the Zero Division. Ichibei is the squad's commanding Shinigami.

The Zero Division is traditionally made up of former Gotei 13 Captains who are appointed by the Soul King for their ingenious contribution to the Soul Society. Nimaiya, for example, invented the Zanpakuto and was thus promoted to the Royal Guard.

When they are chosen, the Soul King transforms their bones, allowing them to enter the Royal Palace. This is the key that Aizen attempted to forge in order to gain access to the palace.

Bleach TYBW episode 8 features the Royal Guards

Royal Guard Kirinji as seen in the anime (Image via Tite Kubo/Shueisha)

While the Royal Guards appear extremely goofy and rather wholesome in Bleach TYBW episode 8, their superiority to all 13 Captains of the Gotei 13 is made abundantly clear. They act as older siblings to the Captains, but they also show them their place.

For example, Kirinji tells Soi Fon that it was the Captains' responsibility to protect Seireitei, and that they have no right to be upset with the Royal Guards for not being present. The Royal Guards' mission is to protect the Soul King. Even Unohana appears to respect Kirinji's abilities. Senjumaru, on the other hand, snidely remarks that the laboratory was far more secure when she was in charge rather than Mayuri.

They appear in Bleach TYBW episode 8 for three reasons: To begin rebuilding the Seireitei, to take Renji, Byakuya, and Rukia to the Royal Palace to be healed, and to take Ichigo with them for some unspecified reason. They also tell Ichigo that there may be a way to repair his broken Zanpakuto in the Royal Palace.

They first go to Kirinji's Palace, where he heals everyone in the hot spring by draining away the injured Reiatsu and then replenishing their blood with the water from Blood Pond Hell.

The Royal Guards' role in Bleach TYBW's future

Ichibei as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Royal Guards' first priority will be to assist the Shinigami of Soul Society in healing and rebuilding as seen in episode 8 of Bleach TYBW.

Kirinji begins the healing process for Ichigo and his friends, and will be followed by Hikifune, who will feed them Reiatsu-infused food to provide strength. Nimaiya will then repair Renji and Ichigo's relationships with their Zanpakuto. In turn, Sanjumaru will make new clothes for them. Finally, Ichibei will train them in a spiritually dense environment.

Yhwach's calculated revenge mission against the Shinigami will also lead him to his father, the Soul King. He is fed up with his father being sealed in a corpse and exploited, and he intends to kill him to set him free. But in order to get there, he must first deal with the Royal Guards. Fans will be treated to some exciting action, particularly between Yhwach and Ichibei.

The Zero Division's disappointing defeat at the hands of Yhwach and his Sternritters, as well as the rushed ending of the manga, was caused by mangaka Tite Kubo's failing health. Even if it is subtle, things are being fleshed out in the anime. Hopefully, the animation team will include more scenes in future episodes to reflect the Royal Guards' strength.

