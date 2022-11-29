Bleach: TYBW Episode 8 has fans fawning over Grimmjow, Squad Zero, the Soul Palace, and more

Despite confusing reports from this past weekend, Bleach: TYBW Episode 8 was released, at least for international viewers, on Monday, November 28. With it came an incredibly exciting episode, primarily focused on the aftermath of the Sternitter’s first invasion into the Soul Society.

While some troubling revelations were made, fans seem primarily focused on the various cameos and introductions made in Bleach: TYBW Episode 8. Both anime-only viewers and manga readers alike seem incredibly pleased with the episode, essentially discussing only these cameos and introductions on social media.

Fans of Bleach: TYBW Episode 8 are so preoccupied with Squad Zero that the death of Ichigo's Bankai is almost completely overlooked

Fan reaction

Bleach: TYBW Episode 8 was an incredibly dense and momentous episode, full of hilarious cameos and engaging introductions amidst harrowing revelations. Nevertheless, fans are incredibly pleased with the episode overall, specifically with the aforementioned cameos and introductions.

The episode’s first act essentially sees the 13 Court Guard Squads dealing with the fallout of the Sternritter’s first invasion. Within the first few minutes of the episode, viewers see people receiving medical attention for their wounds, bodies being collected, and what is likely to be the closest thing to Shigekuni Yamamoto's funeral procession.

Ichigo briefly reunites with the still-unconscious Rukia and Renji, before departing to meet with Mayori Kurotsuchi, who tells Ichigo that his Bankai cannot be fixed. Kurotsuchi then receives a phone call from an unknown source, before telling Ichigo to come along with him, where the pair meet up with the other still-standing 13 Court Guard Squad captains.

BSG-B @BSGBAssociate . #BLEACH That was a great episode of Bleach. Finally seeing squad Zero animated. Just wished they didn't cut so much comedy. We needed Rukias peach and they changed the return of Kon in the anime #BLEACH _anime That was a great episode of Bleach. Finally seeing squad Zero animated. Just wished they didn't cut so much comedy. We needed Rukias peach and they changed the return of Kon in the anime😭. #BLEACH #BLEACH_anime https://t.co/Rg28mEbm6l

Bleach: TYBW Episode 8 then introduces Squad Zero, the protectors of the Soul King and the Soul Palace. They essentially tell Ichigo that he has zanpakuto, and Renji, Rukia, and Byakuya all need to come to the Soul Palace in order to heal the damage done to them. During a short scene break, Urahara, Orihime, and Chad call Ichigo to let him know they are safe, with Grimmjow's voice lurking in the background.

However, Ichigo and Grimmjow’s reunion is postponed here, with Urahara hanging up before the two can begin chatting. Bleach: TYBW Episode 8 then briefly takes fans to Kukaku Shiba’s home, where Ichigo and Squad Zero are launched into the Soul Palace. The episode ends with Ichigo and friends beginning their healing process with the Hot Spring Demon, Tenjiro Kirinji, as well as a brief cameo scene from the Soul King himself.

Fans are ecstatic about the latest episode of the Bleach: TYBW series, with many calling it the most exciting yet despite the lack of action. It emphasizes how happy both anime-only watchers and manga readers are to see this section of the series appear on the small screen. If nothing else, this latest episode has brought out the grateful side of the franchise's fandom.

While some fans are expressing slight discontent with the anime’s removal or change of certain sequences, this doesn’t seem to have been impactful enough to hamper enjoyment. As a result, even the most critical of series and franchise fans seem exceptionally pleased with Bleach: TYBW Episode 8.

