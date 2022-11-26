Bleach: TYBW episodes 8 and 9 broadcast delayed by 2 weeks

On Friday, November 25, the official Bleach: TYBW website put out a shocking and somewhat unfortunate announcement regarding the release cadence of the series. Episodes 8 and 9 appear to have been postponed from their original air dates of November 28 and December 5, respectively.

The announcement doesn’t specify why the adjustment in the Bleach: TYBW release schedule is happening so suddenly. Furthermore, it also doesn’t specify whether the delay is restricted to Sendai Broadcasting or if it will impact international releases via Hulu and Disney+ as well.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest Bleach: TYBW release schedule news.

Bleach: TYBW release schedule delay could indicate major things soon to come for series

As previously stated, the change in the release schedule was announced earlier today via the official Bleach: TYBW website, specifying the impact to Sendai Broadcasting. While it’s expected that this delay in release for Sendai Broadcasting will delay international releases on other platforms as well, this is yet to be confirmed as of this article’s writing.

Fans are, however, assuming that international release dates will indeed be affected by the change in release pattern. The series’ 8th episode, originally scheduled to air on November 28, and the 9th episode, originally slated to be released on December 5, will now both be released one after another on Monday, December 12.

The website's official announcement (Image via bleach-anime.com)

With the news only having been broken this morning, many Bleach: TYBW fans seem unaware of the upcoming change in the release schedule. While ignorance is bliss, the fanbase will no doubt be upset and request answers as to why the delay has occurred. However, answers are unlikely to come, with Studio Pierrot likely to remain silent during the two-week episode gap.

One possible reason could be a yet-announced broadcasting conflict with something else set to air on Sendai Broadcasting. With Bleach: TYBW being as big as it is, the adaptation team may have felt comfortable enough with the series’ popularity to voluntarily shift their release schedule around. This could also be how the series is getting away with a full hour-block of programming upon its return.

Another option could be that Studio Pierrot is taking some time to retouch scenes in the upcoming episodes based on recent feedback. While a vast majority of fans have been incredibly pleased and very vocal about their satisfaction, Pierrot could have found a silent minority that made points they’ve since taken to heart.

In any case, this is all speculative, with no news pertaining to the delay in release other than the announcement of the delay itself. Furthermore, fans are unlikely to receive any sort of explanation as to why this delay has occurred.

