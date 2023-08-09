Fujimoto bringing back a character from Part 1 changes everything in Chainsaw Man Part 2

Tatsuki Fujimoto, in his latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, has brought back a familiar face from the manga's first part. Titled Sword Man, chapter 138 saw Sword Man, one of the Devil Hybrids that Makima used to control, returning in part two's storyline.

Fans have gone berserk on the internet because the reintroduction of this character sets up multiple possibilities for the future. It's possible that the other devil hybrids that seemingly perished in the first part might return to the story once again.

Sword Man, along with the other Hybrids, such as Quanxi and Katana Man were defeated by Chainsaw Man in the Control Devil arc. However, it's known that the Hybrids are immortal, and the return of the Sword Man in the manga only reaffirms this.

Other hybrids such as Reze, Katana Man, Quanxi, and others might return to Chainsaw Man

Sword Man devil has returned in the current arc, free from the control of Makima. He approached Denji after the latter's "unconventional" date with Fumiko. Upon seeing the recruitment poster of the Chainsaw Man Church, the hybrid asked Denji whether seeing some "fresh-faced nobody" (Asa Mitaka) next to Chainsaw Man in the poster ticked him off.

Denji was curious as to why the stranger was talking to him. Sword Man then introduced himself and revealed that even though they didn't remember each other, they have met in the past.

In terms of plot development, Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man chapter 138 was extremely crucial. As mentioned, the chapter reintroduced Sword Man, who was one of the Devil Hybrids in the Control Devil Arc that Denji defeated. Like the other Devil Hybrids, Sword Man was also brainwashed by Makima.

After being brainwashed and controlled by Makima, Sword Man Devil and others were summoned to form Special Division 5 for the sole purpose of defeating Chainsaw Man. Not much was known about Sword Man, except for the fact that he wanted to impress Makima on his first operation as part of Special Division 5.

Under Makima's command, each Devil Hybrid of Special Division 5 transformed into their hybrid form and lunged at Chainsaw Man. However, they were brutally defeated, and it seemed as if they were dead.

Fans know that the devil hybrids are immortal. First of all, just like full-fledged devils and fiends, they can regenerate their wounds and gashes by drinking blood. Additionally, they also have the capability to revive if one were to activate their trigger.

For example, Denji has been revived numerous times by having his chainsaw chord pulled on his chest. Similarly, Katana Man was also revived when Denji activated his trigger. In other words, Fujimoto had established earlier that the hybrids were capable of reviving.

Moreover, unlike the pure devils and the fiends, who go to hell once they die, the hybrids remain in the human world. Otherwise, Makima wouldn't have been able to summon Reze (Bomb Devil), and Quanxi (Crossbow Devil) against the Chainsaw Devil.

Since Sword Man has returned, there's a possibility that fan-favorite characters such as Reze, Quanxi, and others might return as well. Reze and Denji had amazing chemistry, but it was cut short due to obvious reasons.

She was one of the Russian Assassins hired by the Gun Devil to obtain Denji's heart. However, she was killed by Makima in the story, and later on, she revived her and made her into one of her weapons to fight Chainsaw.

Just like Reze, Quanxi was also a hybrid. She was also killed in the actions of Part 1 of the manga. So, given that Sword Man has returned, there's a huge possibility that Reze, Katana Man, Quanxi, and other hybrids would return to the story. It remains to be seen whether they appear in the upcoming chapters or not.

