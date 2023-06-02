7 Bankai in Bleach that have been foreshadowed but never shown

Bleach is known for its incredible fight scenes, character designs, and some of the most iconic moments in the anime landscape during the 2000s, which is how it became part of the Big 3 of shonen along with Naruto and One Piece. While there are many criticisms towards Tite Kubo’s work, there is no denying that Bleach had some of the most interesting abilities and power-ups.

Bankai was the most powerful ability and transformation of the Zanpakuto that the Soul Reapers, aka Shinigami, used in the series, with characters like Ichigo Kurosaki even reaching new levels of strength. However, there are some Bankai that have been hinted at in the series but never shown, which is why here are seven Bankai that have been hinted at but never shown in the Bleach anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach series both in the anime and the manga.

Shinji Hirako, Zaraki Kenpachi, and 5 other Bankai of Shinigamis that have hinted at but never shown in the Bleach anime

1. Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia's bankai has been long in the making (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Rukia is one of the most important characters in Bleach. She is the main reason Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper in the first episode, and her being captive by the Soul Society sets in motion the events for the second arc.

Although her physical prowess was sub-par, she has improved in terms of powers throughout the series. In the current arc that is being adapted into anime format, Thousand Years Blood War, she is a Vice-Captain in the Soul Society, which goes to show that she is capable now of having a Bankai. However, while that hasn’t been shown in the anime, she has already done it in the manga.

2. Shinji Hirako

Shinji's bankai is an interesting case in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Shinji is one of the most interesting characters when it comes to the Bankai situation. He is a former Captain of the Soul Reapers and became a member of the Visored, which are members that have Hollow abilities. Moreover, he also teaches Ichigo how to control his Hollow powers.

Interestingly, the Visored member is capable of using the Bankai. However, Shinji is banned from using his Bankai in the manga because it has the ability to pit people against one another (excluding himself), which can be a bit counterproductive in group battles.

3. Renji Abarai

Renji is one of the most popular characters in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Renji is one of the most popular characters in the series, being Rukia’s childhood friend and a member of the Soul Reapers. Moreover, he is one of the first characters in Bleach to use a Bankai.

However, in the Thousand Years Blood War storyline, it is stated that most Soul Reapers have a “true Bankai” form, which is something that plays a big role in their war against the Quincy. In that regard, Renji is one of those characters who gets a true Bankai form but it is yet to be animated in the series.

4. Aizen Sosuke

Aizen is the most popular villain in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Aizen is known as the most prominent antagonist in the Bleach series. His powerful abilities, antics, calm demeanor, and manipulative skills have made him so iconic that most fans argue that the series should have ended after he was defeated, although that certainly wasn’t the case.

Having said that, many fans forget that Aizen was a Captain of the Gotei 13 long before he revealed his true self to the world. In that regard, one of the biggest displays of status as a Captain is to have a Bankai, which is something that Aizen never exhibited despite it being hinted that he has one.

5. Kisuke Urahara

Urahara's bankai has been hinted at for quite some time (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Urahara is one of the most mysterious characters in the series. It is thanks to him that Ichigo has managed to overcome variety of obstacles. Besides, Urahara’s knowledge, wisdom, and abilities were second-to-none during large portions of the story.

Urahara has rarely fought in Bleach, and that has been a disappointment for many Bleach fans. However, there have been many hints about his power and abilities, including his Bankai, which will be seen in the second cour of Thousand Years Blood War anime.

6. Zaraki Kenpachi

Kenpachi's bankai has been discussed for years (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Zaraki Kenpachi's love for battle, straightforward personality, fighting style, and sheer cool factor make him stand out from the rest of the cast. However, aside from Shinji's, Kenpachi's Bankai has been one of the most speculated topic of discussion.

While manga readers already know the answer to that, anime-only viewers don’t know the full extent of Kenpachi’s abilities, which is something that has been hinted at time and again. Therefore, it remains to be seen when he will reveal his true Bankai form in the upcoming anime.

7. Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo's bankai... is complicated (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Anyone that has watched Bleach knows that Ichigo has a lot of Shinigami transformations. However, some of them are better fleshed-out than others, and his final Bankai form is one of the best among them.

In the anime, Ichigo has had a lot of ups and downs with his powers after defeating Aizen. Now, with the battle against the Quincy in the Thousand Years Blood War arc approaching, it remains to be seen if the protagonist will be able to develop his true Bankai.

