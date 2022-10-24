Bleach TYBW: When does Rukia come back to the anime, explained

Bleach is back on screen after 8 years, with its final arc, The Thousand Year Blood War, also known as Quincy Blood War, chronicling the epic conflict between the Shinigami and the Quincy. With two episodes released so far, fans are wondering when Kuchiki Rukia will make her entrance.

Fans who do not follow the manga shouldn't worry though because they will for sure see more of Rukia in this arc. The season is set to chronicle her immense growth in power as a soul reaper.

Disclaimer: Potential spoilers from the Bleach manga

When will Kuchiki Rukia appear in Bleach TYBW?

In the Quincy Blood War arc of the manga, Kuchiki Rukia first appears in the beginning of chapter 489, March of the Starcross, almost eight chapters from the opening of the arc. The chapter begins right after Quilge Opie, a new antagonist of the show, and Ichigo Kurosaki are facing off against each other, about to engage in the anticipated fight. Opie is one of the Sternritter, an elite team of fighters, working for the Wandenreich empire of the resurrected Quincy, led by the powerful Yhwach.

A preview for episode 3 has been released which teases the said fight, judging by which we can assume that Kuchiki Rukia will be introduced very soon indeed, presumably in the 3th or 4th episode, depending on when the anime chooses to end the battle and how the plot is structured.

In the manga, Rukia first appears pacing impatiently waiting for the captain's meeting where they will discuss the recent disturbances which were illustrated in the previous chapters.

Although Rukia is yet to make an official comeback in the series, Bleach manga readers are already in anticipation of witnessing her Bankai, which is hailed as the most beautiful in all of Soul Society. Needless to say, the animation for it is supposed to be absolutely breathtaking.

We last saw Rukia in episode 366 of the original run of Bleach, giving a bittersweet farewell to Ichigo as he walked off towards the human world.

When the key visuals for the final arc of Bleach were released, it instantly caused a sensation among the fandom, who lauded its animation and the overall visuals which showcases a stark upgrade from the classic style we are familiar with, in the best way.

The new design is crisp and elevated, a testament to how much of a progress the Japanese animation industry has gone through in the last decade. This promises an electrifying viewing experience, and the fandom will be seeing beloved characters like Rukia in fresh, visually striking appearances.

