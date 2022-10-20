Bleach TYBW Episode 3 previews are a sight to behold

Bleach finally returned after almost 10 years with its final arc, The Thousand Year Blood War Arc. With two episodes already on air, fans of the anime are already waiting for the next one. The first episode witnessed Wandenreich declare war on the Soul Society. Fans also got a first look at the fabled Father of the Quincy, Yhwach.

Episode 2, titled Foundation Stones, showed Ichigo and his teammates heading out to Hueco Mundo in an attempt to rescue Arrancars. Bleach TYBW episode 3 will now feature a battle between the Shinigami and Quincy.

Bleach TYBW episode 3 previews send fans in frenzy

Bleach TYBW episode 3 is set to release on October 25, 2022. Needless to say, the hype for a battle between the Shinigami and Quincy is much anticipated. On October 20, previews of the upcoming episode were released online, which sent fans of the series into a frenzy.

The preview panels show Quilge Opie and Ichigo in the top half. The manner in which they are presented hints at an intense upcoming battle. In the lower section, Chad seems to be protecting Orihime from something. Lastly, we get a look at Genryusai Yamamoto, Captain of the 1st Division and Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13.

Bleach TYBW Episode 3: What to expect

Episode 3 of the Thousand Year Blood War will witness the Soul Society prepare to take on the full might of the Quincies (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Bleach TYBW episode 3 titled March of the Starcross, Ichigo comes face-to-face with the individual responsible for the devastation of Hueco Mundo- Quilge Opie. The episode will center around their fight and might even showcase the aftermath of the battle, provided we make it to the fight by the time the episode ends.

Quilge Opie possesses a power which Ichigo has encountered before in his journey throughout Hueco Mundo. It will be a first for him, what the power of a Quincy will be like up against a Soul Reaper.

Quilge Opie and Ichigo's battle will the main highlight of the latest episode, with Ichigo facing such a power for the first time (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo and Opie will take center stage in this one, with them coming face-to-face at the end of the previous episode. Accompanying the orange-haired teenager to Hueco Mundo are Orihime, Chad, Nel, Kisuke and Pesche. They are fully expected to step in during the battle to tip the scales.

As seen previously, the Soul Reaper Captains are also set to make an appearance. However, how much of a part they are going to play remains a mystery for the time being. This is due to the fact that they have been quiet now for a while.

Final Thoughts

Episode 2 set the stage for the first face-off between the Shinigami and Quincy. Hopefully we get to see Ichigo and Opie go head-to-head. Elsewhere, back at Seireitei, the Gotei 13 have pinned down the Quincy as the enemy.

It is likely that they will resort to some kind of retaliation for the forthcoming war declared by the Wandenreich. For now, viewers must sit tight and wait to find out more.

